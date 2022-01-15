DISD director Hino resigns in December »Dallas innovates





Dallas ISD director Michael Hinojosa will be leaving the district by the end of 2022. [Image: DISD]

Thirteen years after taking command of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), Michael Hinojosa announced his departure to take effect in December of this year.

As the director of the 16th largest school district in the United States, Josa Hino has created a universal curriculum, extended bilingual programs, extended quality early learning, and the Teacher Excellence Initiative (TEI) and Accelerating Campus Excellence (TEI). ACE) led and established the program. Among other achievements, the early university and Pathways in Technology initiative.

In a DISDs The Hub post, Hino Jossa said that doing this job of bringing innovation, equity, collaboration and achievement to the forefront of urban education is one of the most proud moments in my life. I am saying.

It’s bittersweet today. Because it is a great honor to work with some of the sharpest hearts and talents. At this point my departure comes, knowing that the team is ready to move the district to the 22nd century, “he said. “As a young immigrant raised in Oak Cliff, education has always been a great equalizer. More than ever, look to the future with hope and aspirations as we shape the lives of the next generation.

Hinosho will lead the passage of the largest bond in Texas history in 2020, improve DISD facilities and technology infrastructure, and invest millions of dollars in the budget for innovative strategic initiatives in 2018. Promoted tax ratification elections.

He graduated from Oak Cliff’s Sunset High School and began a 42-year educational career at WH Adamson High School. Throughout his career, Jossa Hino taught, coached, and served as Vice-Principal, Central Secretariat staff, and supervisor in five districts in Texas and Georgia. He was the DISD director for two terms. Initially on a provisional basis from 2005 to 2011, and starting in 2015.

Hinosho pursues the theme of collaboration

One of the themes of Hinosho’s tenure was innovative policies and programs, as well as partnerships with various players in the private and public sector. The DISD Board is looking for a successor, with Josa Hino overseeing from 2021 to the end of the 2022 academic year and staffing to support the transition to the new overseer until December. ..

The roster of top citizen supporters has stepped up to praise the director.

Ben Mackey, Chairman of the Dallas ISD Board, said Hinosho “has the courage to foster an innovative and evidence-based culture and continue to make rigorous decisions that prioritize children while providing stability to the system. Has changed the potential of public education in the United States. “

Dale Petroskey, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Regional Council, said Hinohosas is willing to work with the Dallas business community. The collaboration “not only made our collaboration very effective, but redefined the implications of ensuring that students are truly ready for their careers in Dallas,” he said. I mentioned in. IIt is bittersweet to see his tenure end, but he leaves the district much better than he found it.

Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, said Dallas ISD and the Dallas Mavericks will leverage our collective influence to improve our city in a variety of ways, including the most difficult times. Is important. We are fortunate to have Dr. Hinosho as a partner and wish you all the best in the future.

Senator Royce West, a longtime champion of the Dallas ISD, said Jossa Hino “gets to work and he has done it.” “We haven’t lost sight of the value of good education by maneuvering the Dallas ISD in calm, choppy, and certainly even dangerous waters,” West said.

According to Mr. West, Josa Hino will be largely memorable in “a thorough effort to ensure that all Dallas ISD students receive the quality education they deserve.” He said these efforts will continue to live for students and their families over the next few years.

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County has worked with Josa Hino on a number of issues, including the Dallas County COVID response.

Dr. Hinohosas’ partnership in multiple crises, including the relocation of students affected by Hurricane Harvey, the 2019 tornado, and the global epidemic of COVID-19, to ensure that the county’s response is effective. Was essential to the event, “Jenkins said in a statement. “There is nothing better than having someone lead a metropolitan organization that is willing to be a collaborative partner in difficult situations. Having had the opportunity to work with him for years. I’m happy.

The city of Dallas manager TC Broadnax reflected Jenkins’ feelings, and Dr. Josa Hino revealed very early on that a strong relationship between the city government and the school district was his top priority, and since then. , He remained faithful to that belief. We are confident that our collaboration will benefit the residents of Dallas.

We also weighted Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. The Dallas Public School system has seen a share of dynamic changes in demographics, personnel, and paradigm shifts. Needless to say, its operation under court order. However, Dr. Josa Hino has brought major foresight throughout the district’s most difficult times. “

Hinosho’s “ability to build a strong team and show great talent made all the difference,” he said.

