Georgia Institute of Technology Travels for Rematch with UNC Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





The Flats At the back end of this week’s two-game roadswing, Georgia Institute of Technology heads to North Carolina for a Saturday night 8 pm chip at the Deinssmith Center in Chapel Hill. This is the second of two scheduled meetings between the two Atlantic Coast Conference teams this season, and the Tar Heels won the first 79-62 in Atlanta on December 5.

Tech (7-8, 1-4 ACC) stopped their three consecutive defeats and won their first ACC victory with an 81-76 victory at Boston University on Wednesday night. The defending ACC Champion’s jacket lost to Louisville (67-64) and North Carolina at home and on the way to the second Duke (69-57). The match on December 29th at Syracuse has been postponed.

ACC Tournament MVP Michael Devoe (Orlando, Florida), ACC 2nd place scorer (20.5 points per game), 3rd place 3 point shooter in volume (2.57 per game), 2nd place in percentage (41.4), Senior Forward Jordan Asher Leading the jacket with (Canton, Georgia), averaging 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

North Carolina (11-4, 3-1 ACC) has won three of the last four games and eight out of ten after defeating Virginia 74-58 at home last Saturday. Prior to that, Tar Heels defeated Georgia Institute of Technology (79-62, December 5) and Boston University (91-65), and then fell to Notre Dame (78-73). North Carolina came in third with Duke in the ACC ranking.

Saturday matches will be broadcast live on the ACC network, and live streams of the broadcast will be available from the ESPN app. Radio coverage will be on the Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network and satellite radio (XM Channel 381, SiriusXM App 971) by Legend Sports and flagship WCNN (680 / 93.7 fans).

Friday Head Coach Josh Pastner Press Conference

Opening tips

On the Street – Georgia Institute of Technology is playing its fourth road game of the season, setting a 2-1 record after winning at Georgia Institute of Technology and Boston University, with a focus on defeats at Duke University. North Carolina was undefeated (8-0) at home and defeated Michigan in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. Little Ball – Josh Pastorner Head Coach Starters, Jordan Asher and Khalid Moore, chose to start the lineup without five true players on Wednesday night at Boston University, where Georgia Institute of Technology is the tallest. Both were 6 feet 7. The seventh different lineup used by Tech this season produced the Yellowjackets’ first ACC win and the most efficient offensive performance in 11 games. Mikey likes it – senior guard Michael Devoe fell to second place in the ACC with an average score (20.5 ppg). For the first time after leading the conference throughout the season. Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams is number one (20.7ppg). Devoe is second in ACC with a 3 point ratio (41.4) and 3rd in a 3 point field goal per game (2.57). Climb the Ladder – Iman Shumpert, Drew Barry, Jarrett Jack, Michael Maddox, Tycho Brown, Marvin Lewis, Anthony Morrow, Lenny Horton after starting Season 36 with Career Points at Tech, Devoe , Former teammate Jose Alvarado, etc. ranked 19th on the Tech Career Point List. Seniors need 24 points to take over 18th place from Jim Wood (1974-77 to 1,459). Hot Streak-Posted his fourth double-double of the season against Notre Dame (16 points, 14 rebounds) and scored 30 against Senior Wing Jordan Asher Georgia State University, averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 in the last seven games. In the rebound, 41 out of 86 shots and 13 out of 29 shots were recorded from the floor. Countdown to 1,000-Asher is 14 points away from 1,000-points to a milestone in his career. He scored 986 points in the match on Saturday, of which 712 were in tech uniforms. Tech already has a pair of scorers with 1,000 points – Michael Devaud (1,436) and Baba Param (1,452) on its list. Achieving Moore – Senior Forward Karid Moore scored an average of 7.2 points in the last nine tech games after scoring a total of 23 points in the first six games of the season for the jacket. He hit 24-of-51 from the floor with that stretch. Good until the last drop – Tristan Maxwell became the 13th player in Georgia Institute of Technology history to score seven or more three-point field goals in the ACC game when dropped seven times on Wednesday. night. He did so in his fourth career game, but didn’t score three points in the first three games. 29 road games in Syracuse. Neither game has a make-up date.

Series Note VS. North Carolina

North Carolina has a 70-26 lead in the National Collegiate Athletic Association between the two teams and has a 56-24 advantage since Tech joined the ACC (70-27 National Collegiate Athletic Association, Court). ACC at 56-25. NCAA Committee on Violations). The Tar Heels won 10 of the last 13 games in the series, while Tech out of the last 3 games, including 72-67 wins at the McCammish Pavilion at the 2020-21 team-only meeting. I won two games. Tech also won 96-83 at the Deinssmith Center in a team-only meeting for the 2019-20 season. North Carolina won 79-62 at the McCammish Pavilion on December 5, the first meeting between the two teams this season. Only other victories in that stretch took place on New Year’s Eve 2016, starting its ACC schedule with the upset of the Tar Heels 75-63 Home Court following to win the National Championship. (The victory was invalidated by the NCAA Violation Commission.) Prior to that, Tech had won the longest consecutive win in the series for four consecutive games. Tech is 13-14 against North Carolina dating back to the 2001-02 season. The team played 42 times in the city of Atlanta, seven of which at the McCammish Pavilion. The team met 23 times at the Atlanta Memorial Coliseum, and the Tar Heels won 12 out of 23 times. However, Tech won six of the last seven meetings at Thriller Dome and six out of eight at the Coliseum under Paul Hewitt. In 1996, Yellow Jacket played eight home games with the Tar Heels at the old Omniarina in downtown Atlanta (2-6 records). Counting the ACC and SIC tournament matches in the city, Tech is 15-25 against North Carolina in Atlanta. Since 2000-01, Tech has been 8-6 in matches away from Chapel Hill, including three wins in the ACC tournament. The jacket is 9-15 against Tar Heels and 9-16 against Williams under Roy Williams. Tech has lost 12 of the last 14 meetings at the Smith Center and is always 5-25 in the building. Counting regular season matches at Greensboro, Tech is 6-32 in the fight against UNC. In ACC tournament play, Yellow Jackets won 5 out of 9 meetings and Tech won the last 3 encounters (2004, 2005, 2010). Two of Techs’ five tournament wins occurred in championship games, the finals in Atlanta in 1985 and the finals in Charlotte in 1993. The Tarheel team that surpassed the 1st place in the 1993 and 1994 campaigns.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on Yellow Jackets support, please visit atfund.org.

About Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Basketball

The Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing 17 times in NCAA tournaments and two final fours (1990, 2004). I’m playing. Please rate your Facebook page or follow us on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram to connect with Georgia Tech Mens Basketball on social media. For more information on Tech Basketball, please visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/georgia-tech-travels-for-rematch-with-north-carolina-011422/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos