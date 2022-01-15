Google’s Pixel 6 issue is causing a trust crisis





Google’s Pixel 6 is a great smartphone and one of the best smartphones Google has ever made. Fixes issues found on older Pixels, from old and weak hardware to boring designs. All in all, that’s great — and our review says so. At the same time, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been criticized by both critics and fans since their release. For r / GooglePixel subreddit, many people are plagued by the idea that someone has a good experience with the Pixel 6, but prominent reviewers like Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) support them.

From where I’m sitting, the Pixel 6 isn’t a bad phone. According to the reviews, my personal experience is consistent, and my colleague Andy Boxall gives a more cautious view of the issue from the user’s perspective. It’s a very good phone and it does what it says it’s supposed to do, with little complaints on my part.

Google Pixel 6. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

“It’s possible that Google has a wide range of quality control issues, but that’s not something I’ve seen directly (by the way, my Pixel 6 review unit was fine),” said Techsponential’s Avi Greengart. Told Digital Trends by email. “But even if the Pixel 6 is bulletproof, it has to fight a market that relies heavily on Apple and Samsung, and Europe is flooded with low-cost competition from Chinese brands.”

However, these bugs (most notably network issues and battery drain) may be present and documented by an increasing number of reviewers and users. If not dealt with immediately, it will work for Google.

Updates can turn Andy Boxall / Digital Trends around

It’s not just Pixel smartphones that are struggling, but Android 12 smartphones in general. Verge attributed this to the mix of tight deadlines faced by new platforms and engineers. They may be right — as we’re talking, we already know that Google is working on Android 12L and Android 13.

The company’s December update, which aims to fix many of these issues, currently has a tentative January 17th release date. Sure, it may not cover the best reviews at the moment, but Google is usually good at pushing bug fixes that crush software issues. And most of the current Pixel 6 issues are software related.

The Pixel 6 is still an important mobile phone in so many ways for Google’s hardware ambitions and Android as a whole. The company understands that it is not possible to push a renewal after a renewal before each exaggerated announcement begins to sound hollow, as we saw in our entry into messaging apps. If Google can quickly smooth out these rough edges and push out a message that resonates with customers (both healthy and burned), there’s an opportunity to change the public perception of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. I have. Around it.

Marta Pinto, senior research manager at IDC, told Digital Trends in an email. “”[The] The Pixel 6 series is a leap from the previous Google Pixel iteration, not just another update. Not only in terms of design, but also in terms of components, it sets us apart from the past and opens the door to a whole new future for Google Pixel devices. This is the first of true flagships and, in many ways, a learning device. As OnePlus is currently aiming to compete with a variety of players, Google is a learning device not only in terms of customer acceptance, but also in terms of marketing and product positioning. , Samsung, or Apple, and it takes the game to another level. “

It’s not just the in-game Google skins. According to Pinto, the makers of the Pixel 6’s success are pleased to see new options in the high-end market to help their career partners and eliminate the duopoly between Apple and Samsung. If successful, it may even have a secondary effect.

For example, choosing a Pixel 6 processor will help free Qualcomm chips to other Android brands and avoid the chip shortage that occurred last year. “Google’s first” true “flagship isn’t a big hit, but it’s certainly a new era for Pixel devices and never goes back. New features aren’t shrinking, and innovation is progressing. It will not be returned. Marketing this new device to consumers depends on marketing and ongoing work by Google and its partners, “Pinto added.

Much Ado About Nothing?

It’s worth emphasizing once again that I personally purchased the Pixel 6. It’s not a problem. There are some minor glitches and the battery isn’t good, but it’s pretty good even without stress. If you check the comments section and the Pixel subreddit, the same is true for colleagues who use Pixel as well as others. For many, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are great and satisfying devices. After all, unhappy people tend to make the loudest noises. But if Google works well in the next update and prevents the Pixel 6 from having a bad reputation, the only way to know it’s successful is if you don’t hear anything.

