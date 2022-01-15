Oblique Therapeutics has announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office has patented the innovative AbiProt technology.





Gothenburg, Sweden, January 14, 2022

Press Release-New Patent Granted

Oblique Therapeutics AB today announced that USPTO has granted an important aspect of AbiProt technology for the discovery and development of pharmacologically tuned antibodies against clinically important targets as US Pat. No. 11,161,901B2. Announced. This technique uses artificial intelligence molecular probes and mass spectrometry to identify antibody binding sites on clinically relevant targets. Many of these targets are thought to be incapable of being dragged by antibodies. Oblique Therapeutics’ AbiProt proteomics technology has the potential to bring several new antibody drugs to large patient populations in multiple disease areas.

AbiProt was recently featured in a Science Advances research article, Rational Antibody Design for Non-Dragable Targets (science.org) using kinetically controlled biomolecular probes. The grant of this patent further acknowledges the quality of the innovations being carried out by the Oblique Therapeutics team.

Dr. Owe Orwar, Professor, Founder and CEO of Oblique Therapeutics, said:

“I am very excited about the news from the USPTO. Today, from the AbiProt platform, we are developing a number of programs focused on pain and advanced cancer, especially leading the world of mutant-selective KRAS mAb. A very interesting first-in-class mAb targeting TRPV1 that has been shown to be effective in animal models of G13D mutant colonic rectal cancer and intended as an alternative to opioids in pain management. ATRPV1mAb is a leading pharmaceutical company. R & D partnership with company licensing options. “”

Dr. Carolina Trkulja, Founder and CSO of Oblique Therapeutics, said:

“We are delighted to receive this news from the USPTO. We are very excited about the future of the AbiProt platform and its implications for patients. This technology will transform and bring new things to the treatment environment for some progressive diseases. It has potential. I look forward to these patient populations. “

The story continues

About AbiProt

AbiProt is a unique methodology for identifying epitopes on protein targets that have previously proven difficult to deal with with antibodies. AbiProt can identify high-affinity antibody binding sites for a particular protein with a single amino acid resolution while the protein is in its natural environment. It is based on the use of a tuned molecular reporter system and proteomics. The platform provides detailed sequence and structural information for epitope identification and development. Oblique Therapeutics is applying this technology to discover a new generation of selective antibody therapies targeting cancer and pain.

Science Advances publications on AbiProt:

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abe6397

About diagonal treatment

Oblique Therapeutics is a private Swedish biotechnology company developing innovative new drugs for serious illnesses with great unmet medical needs focused on pain and advanced cancer. The company uses AbiProt, an in-house invented next-generation antibody platform capable of producing antibodies with programmed functions against the complete human proteome. The portfolio includes several antibody candidates and the small molecule OT-1096 in triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, two antibody programs are being implemented in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies for research and development. Oblique Therapeutics make drugs that are important to the patient. https://obliquet.com/

