Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.8 has been released: The latest information is as follows:





Krafton has launched a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The v1.8 January update includes some changes and new additions to the popular battle royale shooter. All the new features of the update that are deployed on both Android and iOS devices are here.

Livik: Aftermath game mode

The new update comes with a new Livik: Aftermath mode that will be available until February 14, 2022. After the eruption of the volcano and the melting of the snow, the geography of the island has changed completely, Krafton said in a press note.

Players can dive into surprises as they fight enemies on a completely modified Livik map! Multiple zipline spots are spawned in the map, allowing players to move quickly between spots.

As part of the update, various new events have also been added to the game. Players also get rating protection once a day to play in the new mode.

Normal ranked matchmaking has been separated

Battlegrounds Mobile India has made major changes to the matchmaking of the game. Players can now choose between two matchmaking modes: regular matchmaking and ranked matchmaking.

In the former, players can play the game without affecting the season tier, but in rank mode, the tier ranks up or down based on performance. Changes are made in various modes such as classic mode, arena mode, and other special EvoGround modes.

Supply store

Players can also find Classic Mode Supply Stores throughout the map and exchange looted coins for supplies.

In fact, there are resurrection objects scattered across all theme modes, which can be summoned after the defeated teammates have been taken out, Krafon added.

Swimming when knocked out, other changes

Battlegrounds Mobile India also allows knocked out players to swim underwater. This was not possible before. However, the knocked out player will not be able to swim faster than usual.

The game also comes with some new UI elements to make it cleaner and more intuitive. Enemies hit by players or their teams are now automatically marked.

Finally, the parachute mechanism during landing has been significantly improved, adding all new tools for marking when you want to drop on the map. More than that will be available in 1.8.

Battlegrounds Mobile India players can visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the latest version of the game 1.81 January update now.

