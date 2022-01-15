A feature of casein is that Danon seeks an answer with a cheese alternative.





Finding an alternative to San Francisco casein can help start-ups invest in innovation challenges. FutureFood-Tech and Danone North America in White Plains, NY are collaborating on a challenge focused on improving the texture and melting properties of plant-based cheese alternatives.

Applications will be accepted until January 31st. Winners will be announced at the Future Food-Tech event in San Francisco, March 24-25.

Traditional cheeses are superior to alternative cheeses in that they contain casein, a protein found in milk.

Casein hardens, melts, and stretches cheese, said Dr. Takoua Debeche, Chief Research and Innovation Officer at Danone North America, at a webinar on January 13th by Future Food-Tech. Vegan cheese has sought to mimic the properties of casein by providing a gel or stretch using a variety of ingredients. Although they can be starches, hydrophilic colloids, oil types, etc., these solutions still do not fully function as dairy cheeses in that they melt and stretch.

Danon has worked with several sources of vegetable protein, including soybeans and peas.

Dr. Debesh mentions the functional benefits of potato and corn proteins and is looking for plant proteins that can provide specific functions such as gelling and emulsification.

She added that precision fermentation has already been used to create whey protein alternatives found in ice cream and cream cheese alternatives.

However, costs still turn out to be a challenge, Dr. Debeche said. To reduce these costs, we need to scale up at least as much as dairy products.

According to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm, retail sales of plant-based alternative cheeses in the United States reached $ 220 million in the 52 weeks to December 12, 2021, and the previous 52 weeks. Increased by 14% from. Sales in this category were down 1.1% compared to $ 19.2 billion in dairy cheese. The penetration rate of plant-based alternative cheeses in the home was over 6% as of the end of November 2021. The total penetration rate of cheese has approached 97%.

According to Dr. Debesh, plant-based cheese alternatives have gaps in stretch quality when compared to traditional cheeses. By filling the gap, you can include more plant-based cheese alternatives in your hamburger, pizza, and grilled cheese sandwich alternatives.

We have tried many solutions with ingredients and formulations, she said. After all, I think it’s probably a combination of all that works. It’s not just magical ingredients and magical processes.

