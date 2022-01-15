Google My Business Profile for Law Firms





It’s amazing that many law firms don’t use Google My Business profiles. Once you know how powerful your Google My Business profile is, you’re anxious to start working at a law firm.

However, once you start filling out your Google My Business profile, you may not know what you need and how to create your profile in a way that helps law firm rankings. With this in mind, here are the top five things law firms should include in their Google My Business profile:

What is Google My Business?

Google is the world’s top search engine. So if you want to win the ranking, you need to be prepared to use Google’s algorithm. But more than that, Google wants to see when your law firm is using the product or service. Some law firms may remember the time when Google Plus was all the rage. It hasn’t grown in popularity like other social networks, but if your law firm uses Google Plus, Google will prioritize your company over other companies that aren’t in the rankings. There is no difference.

The same is true for Google My Business. When a user searches for a store or service by name and the store or service applies for a Google My Business profile, this profile will be prominently displayed in the sidebar on the right side of the search results. This is a great feature, but more than that, claiming a Google My Business profile is a signal to Google that your company is doing what it needs to rank.

However, you cannot apply for a Google My Business profile, add location and business hours, and call it a day. Make the most of Google My Business (GMB) to find a law firm that’s best for search engine optimization (SEO), clarifying your own value proposition, and best for your potential client needs. Can be branded.

Claim primary and secondary categories

When you start using a law firm’s GMB profile, you first need to select a primary category and a secondary category. These inform users of the services provided by the law firm. Here you have the opportunity to select a practice area. However, be careful to select the correct category. Choosing the wrong category can have a devastating effect on your ranking.

Publish posts to Google Weekly to keep your content up to date

Once you’ve updated your profile in the correct category and entered the appropriate contact information for your law firm into your profile, publish your weekly content to your profile to keep your GMB up to date. But publishing weekly posts doesn’t just keep the content relevant.

This is a great opportunity for your law firm to consolidate its position as an authority in your field of practice. Make sure you publish content that contains information that you search for based on detailed keyword research so that you can provide the answers you need.

The longer users stay in your post, the more juice will be sent to Google saying that your law firm should be ranked first when people search for a particular law-related search query.

Create a review system

Once your Google My Business profile is established and prosperous, you need to make sure you’re actively responding when reviews arrive. Introduce a system that informs clients that providing reviews is valuable to law firms. You can also provide incentives for clients and peers to leave reviews for your company’s GMB.

Don’t make the mistake of not answering the negative reviews you may receive. You shouldn’t argue with a negative reviewer, but you have the opportunity to show the public and potential clients how to treat unhappy clients.

Become an expert and try to correct the situation as much as possible. Be sure to reply to positive reviews as well. You can emphasize the good points of the review and thank you for taking the time to leave the review.

Upload new photos every week

Another way to show Google that your law firm is active and relevant online is to update the GMB with photos every week. Share shots of clients, teams working hard for teams attending events in the community, or make announcements when a law firm invites a new lawyer or joins a new organization. can do.

The possibilities are endless. Keep updates only related to your company and save family and personal updates for your personal social media profile.

Please answer as soon as you have a question

Your GMB also provides the opportunity for your prospects to get to know your law firm and ask specific questions. You don’t need to get a specific answer from your Google My Business profile, but you should take the time to answer and suggest that users contact the office to discuss the details directly or virtually. This is a good way to notify Google that a law firm is active, but more importantly, it’s dealing with users who submit questions via GMB.

If you take the time to fill out a law firm’s Google My Business profile, you also need to give yourself time to maintain it. Filling out your Google My Business profile isn’t enough, it doesn’t do anything else. You need to update your profile weekly or monthly and make changes as needed. This can be of great help in showing Google that your law firm is relevant and should be ranked at the top of the search results for law firms in your area.

