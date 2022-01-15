Google claims Facebook CEO oversaw illegal advertising auction transactions





Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Reuters

Google and Facebook CEOs personally oversaw the 2018 illicit transactions that favored Facebook at Google’s advertising auctions.

Facebook, which was recently renamed Meta, is not listed as a defendant in the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Google manipulated the ad price range under a secret program called Project Bernanke that removed the second-place bid in the ad auction. This will allow Google to pocket some of the differences between the 1st and 3rd bids, while at the same time damaging publishers who depend on advertising revenue and earn more from higher bids. I was able to.

Under the agreement with Facebook, Google and Facebook have worked illegally to reduce prices paid to publishers, eliminate rival ad networks, and operate ad auctions run by publishers.

The new filing shows how far the arrangements claimed in the previous filing have progressed. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, whose name was edited in the complaint, called the deal a “strategic big deal” in an email containing CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose name was also edited. The state claims that Sandberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have approved the terms of the deal, saying that Sandberg was formerly a senior executive in Google’s advertising business. Sandberg’s sign-off was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the third amended complaint in the case, Google made a deal after Facebook announced a move to help Facebook avoid the charges Google charged for advertising through its service. The state argued that Google fears a long-term threat to ad server monopoly if enough buyers can avoid the charges.

According to Facebook’s internal document quoted in the complaint, the partnership with Google is “relatively cheaper than building / purchasing and competing for zero-sum advertising technology games.” Google allegedly code-named the arrangement “Jedi Blue,” referring to Facebook’s blue logo.

A group of 16 states and Puerto Rico alleged that this and other actions Google took in its online advertising space violated the Sherman Antitrust Act and attempted to maintain its monopoly illegally.

Google had previously strongly rejected the claims in the Texas-led proceedings, which Economic Policy Director Adam Cohen called in a 2021 blog post a “misleading attack.” A Google spokesperson said Friday that the company would file a motion to dismiss next week, saying the proceedings were “filled with inaccuracies and had no legal merit.”

A Google spokesperson said the state characterization of Facebook’s arrangements was inaccurate, saying, “We sign hundreds of contracts each year that don’t require CEO approval, with the exception of this. It wasn’t. “

A spokeswoman added that the agreement was public at the time and linked to a 2018 Facebook blog post to nominate Google as one of the new bidding technology partners.

Meta’s share rose more than 1% in mid-Friday afternoon, while Google’s parent Alphabet rose nearly 1%.

According to a Google spokeswoman, the deal will allow the Facebook Advertising Network and the advertisers it represents to participate in open bids, just like any other 25+ partners. With increasing demand for advertising space, publishers can increase their revenue by: “I’ll explain here.”

A Meta spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday, “Non-exclusive bidding agreements with Google and similar agreements with other bidding platforms have helped to intensify the competition for advertising. These business relationships have helped. , Meta can offer more value to advertisers. It’s a fairly rewarding publisher and gives better results for everyone. “

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

See: Google is facing litigation at a tremendous pace as antitrust scrutiny becomes stricter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/14/google-facebook-ceos-oversaw-a-2018-ad-auction-deal-states-allege.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos