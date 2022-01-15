Details Revealed in Newly Unsealed Google Suit Projects Bernanke and Jedi Blue – AdExchanger





The antitrust proceedings led by the State Attorney General over advertising practices against Google are like photos slowly focusing.

A revised complaint filed last year was opened in the New York District Court on Friday afternoon, revealing details of Project Bernanke, a Google program that uses information from publishers’ ad servers to enhance Google’s own ad-purchasing technology. became.

The new application goes deeper into Google’s alleged plan to mislead advertisers and publishers about the mechanics of advertising auctions.

An additional $ 9 between two bids, Google used to secretly raise advertiser bids using tools to ensure they always win advertisers using non-Google tools I put it in the pool. pic.twitter.com/gE5O8Yvvbv

Leah AntiTrustButVer1fy Nylen (@leah_nylen) January 14, 2022

A heavily edited proceeding, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was originally filed in December 2020, followed by a revised version over the summer.

In October, a New York judge unsealed the proceedings, revealing quite juicy details such as Google’s AdX take rate (two to four times that of its closest competitor). Google prefers to intentionally slow down the loading time of non-AMP ads. More information about Jedi Blue, a secret program that partners with Facebook as part of an effort to kill header bids.

Price control

So what was really happening?

Google seems to have participated in some sort of third-price auction, as many publishers have brutally suspected for years. Google was able to see all bids taking place in favor of both the demand and the seller.

Demand-side platforms don’t know if they have submitted the highest bids, and publishers don’t know the scope of bids being placed. Google Ads (formerly known as Google Display Network) pays publishers based on the lowest bid and charges advertisers based on the highest bid. Google either puts the difference in your pocket or applies the difference to raise the bid and win the next auction. Google used this program (known as “Global Bernanke”) only when buyers purchased through Google’s SSP, AdX.

The result was that the program artificially lowered the bid density and artificially lowered the clearing price. In any case, the publisher loses.

Blue streak

The new complaint also includes Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook (fine! Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg approving the 2018 Jedi Blue Agreement, where Facebook bids its own header instead of providing Facebook information, speed, and more. Claims to agree not to create the product. Advantages at auction.

The increase in header bids around 2015 was a major threat to Google as rival exchanges were able to compete with Google on a more equal footing.

A previously unedited proceeding wrote that header bidding could reduce Google’s profit margin from 20% to about 5%, thereby threatening Google’s ability to justify its charges. I’m referencing an email sent by an unnamed Google executive.

Google then allegedly planned to crush header bids by establishing partnerships and developing software to protect its position. This includes open bidding, which allows publishers to route inventory to multiple exchanges at the same time.

The purpose of the entire Jedi program, so named because Google was playing Jedi mind tricks in the industry, was to get publishers to stop using header bidding themselves.

Facebook has not been nominated as a defendant in a proceeding against Google, but has been nominated as a defendant in several other antitrust proceedings, including those filed by the Federal Trade Commission.

And on Friday, the state AG coalition filed an appeal against the district court that ruled in the summer, dismissing its complementary Facebook antitrust proceedings. One of them is undecided.

A Google spokesperson said Texas-led complaints are still inaccurate and have no legal benefits, and Google’s advertising technology allows websites and apps to fund content and help small businesses reach customers around the world. I told Politico that it would help.

Get involved

Google’s misunderstood publishers and advertisers allege unedited proceedings (WSJ, January 2022)

Domination and Collusion: Inside an Unedited Antitrust Proceedings Against Google’s AdTech Business (AdExchanger, October 2021)

What Pub and Adtech are actually thinking about Google’s “Project Bernanke” (AdExchanger, April 2021)

Texas AG-led allegations of antitrust violations against Google, anti-competitive advertising technology policies, collusion with Facebook (AdExchanger, December 2020)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/online-advertising/more-details-revealed-on-project-bernanke-and-jedi-blue-in-newly-unsealed-google-suit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos