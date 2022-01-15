Google manipulates ads, hurts publishers, and claims Texas lawsuits





Google manipulated the advertising market before giving it to publishers who put money in their pockets and gave priority access to the company, which was alleged in a bomb proceeding, the Daily Mail reported.

The abominable allegations in the Texas proceedings alleged that search giants carried out a monopoly on digital advertising, increased advertiser costs, and damaged advertising industry competitors and publishers. Said.

In the media industry, one publisher was furious at calling the system “totally fraudulent” and the “betrayal” of advertisers, including countless small businesses suffering from pandemics.

The company reportedly launched a secret program called Project Bernanke in 2013, withdrawing the second highest bid from a publisher’s advertising auction and tampering with the market.

We used Google Ads historical data to adjust client bids for online ads to increase your chances of winning an impression auction.

Many reportedly generated hundreds of millions of dollars from small business advertisers to the company.

This allegation appeared in a document filed in Texas as part of an antitrust lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing the digital advertising market.

The findings also suggest that Google is more dominant than previously thought and maintains its dominance by tricking publishers into manipulating auctions, the report said. rice field.

Google is said to have pooled the money it took from this system before allocating it to publishers who gave the company favorable access, including those that used only Google ads.

This reportedly gave Google and its bidders an unfair advantage and helped them win the auction they would have lost-this cost publishers up to 40 percent of their revenue. The Daily Mail reported.

The California-based company is believed to have generated nearly £ 270 million annually from Project Bernanke. It was named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for unknown reasons.

One major publisher said:

“This was a phenomenal breach of trust and business ethics, costing hundreds of millions of dollars to publishers and advertisers, including all the little moms and pop shops suffering from a pandemic,” the report said. ..

