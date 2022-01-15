LG’s latest innovations have won widespread honors at CES2022





Among the highest honors earned are the 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice Awards from Reviewed, USA TODAY’s Consumer Product Review Division. LG recognized as the most award-winning brand by USATODAY / Reviewed by LG’s C2 Series OLED TV, PuriCare AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, S95QR Soundbar, FX Washers and Dryers, Innovation, Technology, Design, Value 4 Approved based on two key criteria.

LG’s latest OLED TV, a pioneer and global leader in OLED technology, continues to maintain CES’s dominance as one of CES’s most award-winning TVs this year. LG OLED TVs have won top-notch awards and honors for image quality, performance and new screen sizes. LG’s new 42-inch C2 OLED TVs and 97-inch G2 OLED TVs both feature LG’s OLED evo technology and have earned acclaim from industry-leading publications such as Business Insider, Mashable, and Gear Patrol. It is one of the TV models that are available. The Verge also introduced LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED TV at the Best of CES Awards 2022, stating that it is one of the staff’s favorite announcements.

LG’s PuriCare Aero Tower has been praised by top publications such as Best Products, Tom’s Guide, and Business Insider, and has been widely recognized as one of CES2022’s most exciting products to replace consumer electronics. LG’s Washer and Dryer Pair The latest laundry solution with LG’s Enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) has been recognized in major lifestyle publications such as Good Housekeeping and Veranda.

The top awards and awards that LG has won at CES2022 include:

LG C2 4K OLED TV

Popular Science: CES 2022 Best TV CNET: CES 2022 Best TV Bigger, Crazy and More Expensive.Editor’s Choice Award

LG G2 Gallery Series evo4K OLED TV

CNET: The best TV in CES 2022 will be bigger, crazy and more expensive Tom’s Guide: The best TV in CES 2022 Gizmod: The best TV in CES 2022 BGR: The best in CES 2022

LGS95QR soundbar

Techlicious: Top Pick Award 2022 Gear Patrol: The Best Seen from CES 2022 Popular Science: CES 2022 USA Today’s Best Audio Gear / Reviewed.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards

LG PuriCare Aero Tower

BestProducts: Best of CES 2022 Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances-CES 2022 Tom’s Guide: Best Air Purifiers Announced at CES 2022 USA Today / FIGURE.com: CES Editors’Choice Award

LG washing machine and dryer pair

Good House Keeping: Good House Keeping Institute CES 2022 Editor’s Choice Pick Veranda: 10 Best Home Appliances-CES 2022 USA Today / WESTERN.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards PC Mag: CES 2022 Envisions Your High Tech House: 10 Best Smart Home Device Show

LG InstaView slide-in double range, air fly and air vacuum cooking

Newsweek: Best of CES 2022: 25’s Coolest New Products, Gear and Technology BestProducts: Best of CES 2022 CTA: CES Innovation Awards 2022

LG DualUp monitor

Ars Technica: 7 Most Exciting PC Monitors in CES 2022 Rolling Stone: Best in CES 2022: Hybrid Tech for Hybrid World Reviewed.com: Best Computer Monitor in CES 2022 Digital Trend: Best Monitor in CES 2022

LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop

Popular Science: CES 2022’s Best Game Gadget Gear Patrol: Best Ever Seen from CES 2022 Twice: Choose CES 2022 Winners Input Mug: CES 2022 Must-See Monitor

For more information on LG’s CES2022 Awards and Honors, as well as additional information about LG’s products announced at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

LG Electronics Inc.about

LG Electronics is a global innovator of technology and consumer electronics, present in almost every country and with an international workforce of over 75,000. LG’s four companies, Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions, achieved global sales of over US $ 56 billion in 2020. LG is a well-known name in the world for TVs, appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, auto parts, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands. For the latest news, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Source LG Electronics Canada

