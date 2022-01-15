IPhone 14 model likely to have a 120Hz display screen and 6GB of RAM





Washington: Apple’s next iPhone 14 series will be available in September 2022 and will consist of four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s only a few months away, but rumors and leaks about future smartphones have already begun to surface.

According to a research note by Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, this year Apple plans to make Pro and non-Pro iPhone models much more similar than before. GSM Arena reports on screens and memory usage.

All four iPhone 14 models, not just the two Pro devices, are said to have a 120Hz screen (as is the case with the iPhone 13 generation now). Not only that, all four iPhone 14 models have exactly the same RAM capacity (6GB).

Again, this is in contrast to the current situation where the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are 4GB and the Pro and ProMax are 6GB.

Earlier, Pu said the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would raise it to 8GB, but apparently that’s not happening anymore. The “Supply Chain Check” has revealed that cost considerations are due to strategic changes.

The display and memory can be the same on all four smartphones, but the camera remains one area that distinguishes between professional and non-professional models.

Regarding its value, Pu said the pros start with 256GB of storage (the non-professionals seem to start with 64GB), and the pro model also comes with the rumored 48MP main camera.

It is important to note that it is premature to know for sure whether these changes will actually be reflected in the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series will be released in September 2022.

This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date. Download the app now!

topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/iphone-14-models-likely-to-sport-120hz-display-screen-6gb-of-ram-11642261592789.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos