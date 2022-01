Suit is Google, Facebook chief says to bring the deal to market

The new proceedings allege that Google’s chief alphabet chief, Sundar Pichai, has approved a deal with Facebook, the center of antitrust proceedings.

Google and Facebook’s top bosses were directly involved in approving the allegedly illegal 2018 transaction to solidify control of the online advertising market, a US court document said Friday.

The record is part of an antitrust proceeding by the U.S. State Coalition targeting Google, making serious claims against the Big Tech giant, who has long been accused of holding a monopoly. There is.

According to state accusations, online search colossus eliminates competition by manipulating ad auctions, a super-sophisticated system that determines which ads appear on web pages based on the anonymized profile of Internet users. I tried.

Legal documents filed in court in New York explicitly mention Sundar Pichai, chief of Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, even if their names have been edited.

“Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally approved the terms of the deal,” the proceedings said.

The document said the financial terms were emailed to Facebook’s CEO and he was advised that he was “almost ready to sign and needs your approval to move forward.” I am.

Google didn’t respond to a request for comment on Friday, but categorically denied manipulating the digital advertising market.

The proceedings were amended for the third time and did not list Facebook or its parent company Meta as a defendant.

“Meta’s non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google, and similar agreements with other bidding platforms, helped intensify the competition for advertising,” a spokeswoman said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers for better results for everyone.”

According to Filing, Google internally calls the deal “Jedi Blue,” whose color refers to the Facebook logo.

“A rational developer would not choose the two biggest buyers in the market to fraudulently auction,” the proceedings said.

“So Google and Facebook have vowed to keep the terms of their agreement secret.”

Antitrust proceedings are one of three proceedings that involve Google in many ways.

The US government filed a blockbuster lawsuit last October, accusing Google of maintaining an “illegal monopoly” in online search and advertising.

It is the country’s largest antitrust proceeding in decades, opening the door to the potential collapse of Silicon Valley giants.

According to eMarketer, Google’s advertising revenue continues to grow, but its share of the fast-growing US online advertising market is declining under pressure from competitors such as Facebook and Amazon.

Google, Facebook, Antitrust Coordination: Report

2022 AFP

Quote: According to Suit, Google, Facebook chiefs approve market agreement (January 15, 2022), January 15, 2022 https://techxplore.com/news/2022-01-google-facebook Obtained from -chiefs-okd-pact.html

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-01-google-facebook-chiefs-okd-pact.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos