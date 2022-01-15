Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares a photo of his new workplace in London.Tips for bringing back employees





In an Instagram post, Google CEO claimed to be excited about the company buying the Central St. Giles office in central London.

File image of Sundar Pichai.Reuters

American tech giant Google has acquired Central St. Giles Development in central London for a whopping $ 1 billion. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, shared images on his Instagram account and informed his followers of the January 14 infrastructure acquisition deal.

Pichai also hinted that Google intends to return some of its staff to a more flexible and future-oriented workplace office. But he didn’t say when the shift would happen.

Huge investment by Google is part of a strategy to increase the workforce in the UK. The tech giant also suggests returning to a version of the office culture and preparing to call back the employees currently working at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a News18 report, Google currently has nearly 7,000 employees in the UK.

Central St. Giles is a large multicolor development near Oxford Road in central London. Known for its bright orange, red, yellow and green appearance. Previously, Silicon Valley giants rented space in Central St. Giles. The building has more than 4 square feet of office space, including restaurants and cafes (25,000 square feet) and a roof terrace (17,000 square feet).

Google already has several offices in London and Manchester. In addition, construction of a new headquarters, land scraper and horizontal skyscraper near King’s Cross Station in London is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Last September, Google purchased Manhattan’s St. John’s Terminal and expanded its business in New York.

