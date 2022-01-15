Mid-year arrives at Tech-Virginia Tech Athletics





Move in with a combination of new students and transferees and eat with your family

Soccer 1/15/20 22: 21:00 AM

With the arrival of the BLACKSBURG New Year and the excitement of Blacksburg about the future of Virginia Tech football, mid-year Hokies registrants arrive late Thursday night in the spring semester and begin orientation meetings and more on Friday. did.

On Friday night, players and their families felt at home as they were able to move to the dormitory of a brand new state-of-the-art creativity and innovation district life learning program.

“It’s nice to be at home,” said freshman wide receiver Tucker Hollowway. “This is a new home for me, so it feels good to come back and settle down.”

“I love it,” said freshman tight-end Benji Gosnell when asked about his first thoughts on the facility.

After moving in, the players and their families will go to Lane Stadium. This was a new experience for some. The crew had dinner in the South End Zone Suite and was able to see the lane symbolically under the lights.

“This is the first time I’ve experienced a lane under the lights. I can’t wait for this place to jump,” said freshman linebacker Reed Priam.

Head coach Brent Pry talks briefly before the family breaks the bread and begins to eat, and when the group begins a new chapter in football at Virginia Tech, they are the foundation of this program and don’t forget it. Reminded everyone.

But overall, it was a fun night for the all-new Hokies, where we met our new teammates and got a glimpse of what Lane could offer. But now it’s time to get to work.

Gallery: (1-15-2022) FB: Middle-aged move-in, dinner

