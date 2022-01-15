Review of 11 Canadian tech companies to watch in 2021





The startups on the 2021 list have made major financing transactions and have withdrawn.

Over the past few years, thanks to the BetaKit team, Ive has had the opportunity to share their thoughts on some of the companies that Im is excited about in the Canadian tech industry.

I’ll do the same next year, but first I’d like to take a look at last year’s list of notable companies and see the 2021 results.

Blue dot

Bluedot is an epidemic intelligence platform that provides global and industry leaders and enterprises with insights to detect, evaluate, and respond to epidemics. Not only was the business booming, but the company was also noted as one of the best workplaces for technology in 2021.

clutch [FINANCING]

Clutch is reinventing how people buy cars with beautiful galleries and pressure-free sales tactics, building a new kind of dealer in the process.

The company has raised two blockbuster rounds of funding instead of once in 2021, so it looks like it’s on track to reach that goal. Clutch announced the $ 20 million Series A in March and the $ 100 million Series B in November.

Simend

The Symends Digital Engagement Platform uses behavioral science and data-driven insights to enable customers to resolve overdue claims.

Consumer finance continues to move towards digitalization throughout 2021, and Symends is more than ever for both consumers who need to manage invoices and vendors who serve those consumers. Has become influential.

Filler order [EXIT]

Cognos Order provides independent beverage alcohol manufacturers and buyers with a dynamic platform for managing orders, inventories and payments.

2021 was an exciting year for the company, including the successful entry into the Next Glass family of brands, as announced in July.

Craver solution

Craver is a mobile app platform for restaurants, pizzerias, coffee shops, sushi bars and more.

The restaurant and hospitality sector continues to face difficult times in 2021, with pandemic-related restrictions and blockades increasing the need for effective digital channels to serve customers. .. Craver continued to step up to meet restaurant demand with a completely white-labeled digital app. The company has achieved historic growth, increasing its workforce by more than 50% in 2021.

Synctera [FINANCING]

Synctera works with FinTech companies and community banks to help streamline partnerships by reducing the technical complexity and risk of all involved parties.

With just a year’s history, the company raised $ 33 million in Series A in September, proving that Synctera not only got off to a great start, but the best hasn’t come yet.

Shoby [FINANCING]

Showbie is a hybrid learning platform for managing classroom workflows and personalized feedback for students of all learning abilities on any device.

The ongoing blockade continued to shed light on the crucial importance of remote and hybrid learning environments for students of all ages. Showbie took advantage of rising demand in the $ 7.5 million Series A extension round announced in February.

Elastic garage

Elastic Garage sought to rethink how consumers own and use home and outdoor gear.

Founded in early 2021, the company was unable to achieve product and market compatibility and decided to suspend its business. After closing Elastic Garage, the company’s founder, Chris Payne, joined the 2021 Companies To Watch company, Craver Solutions, as the company’s first chief growth officer.

Synex Medical

Synex Medical is building next-generation non-invasive health monitoring technologies, including the world’s first non-invasive blood glucose monitor.

2021 was an exciting year for the company, and CEO Bennashman was recognized by the Thiel Foundation as one of the fellowship program fellows of the year.

Rufa Farm

Lufa Farms brings sustainable food practices to the urban environment through rooftop greenhouses in the immediate vicinity of customers, minimizing transport-related emissions.

Throughout 2021, the company focused on the social causes surrounding food insecurity, raised more than $ 250,000 and delivered more than 4,000 baskets to poor families.

LifeSpeak

The LifeSpeaks Wellness Platform helps employers maintain the health and prosperity of their employees.

In 2021, the company made an IPO at TSX in July and then made three acquisitions, which was nothing more than a transformation for the company. The company recently applied for an additional loan to raise $ 425 million.

For many of us, 2021 is another challenging and turbulent year, a sequel to 2020. Nevertheless, Canada’s technology industry continued to thrive, setting new heights and expanding its global footprint. Each of these companies is a testament to the resilience of our technology ecosystem and Im looks forward to continuing to monitor them.

Stay tuned for the 2022 list of notable Canadian startups.

