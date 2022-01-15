Leica M11: Tradition and innovation merge, paying attention to smartphone technology





‘M.It’s presentations have always been a very delicate time for Leica. The 2022 will begin with the launch of the new Leica M11, which combines unprecedented tradition and innovation.

Wetzler’s German engineers are, in fact, very brave in designing a new rangefinder camera, a new digital tool for leveraging all optical systems (in a better way) in the history of the Leica M. I made a choice.

We said the courageous choices were distributed not only electronically but also constructively. “Leica won’t let you ride anymore”-you will forgive me for jokes (and hope Dr. Kaufman and all Leica staff will forgive me too)-: New Leica Body One of the most important changes in the M11 is the lack of a historic brass bag that had to be removed to access the battery.

The Leica uses the same mechanism that was successfully tested on the Leica SL, an “exposed” battery with a double release system, and a lever on the body to pop out the battery and apply pressure to lock it completely. Is released. The removed battery also accesses the SD memory slot. This introduces the second interesting innovation. If you don’t need an SD memory card, the camera actually integrates one 64GB internal memory.

The USB-C port next to the battery can be used not only to connect the camera to your PC or iPhone / iPad, but also to power the camera and charge the battery. On the other hand, it’s a very generous and certified battery with a capacity of 1,800 mAh and CIPA standard 700 shot autonomy, but for Leica users (for example, it doesn’t play the menu for 30 seconds after each shot).

Leica M11: New Generation Sensor

The adoption of a new generation sensor that “steals” some of the advanced shooting features from the world of smartphones and computational photography for the first time has brought about a small revolution inside the camera. In fact, we are facing a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated BSI CMOS sensor with a pixel pitch of 3.76 mx 9528 x 6328 pixels, or 60.3 megapixels. Pixel “unprecedented” calculations prove the fact that the sensor was manufactured to Leica’s own specifications, but it is the sensor’s read mode that conveys the big picture.

At the time of the press preview, Leica hadn’t released exact details about the composition of the RGB matrix, but the sensor uses the same technology that mobile phones have been using for some time to improve, pixel binning mode. But we know that it can work Sensitivity. Up to 60.3 megapixels, the sensor shoots pixel by pixel in the traditional way. Instead, at resolutions of 36.5 megapixels and 18.4 megapixels, the sensor combines multiple photodiodes of the same type.

From the presentation slides, the structure looks like a type Quad-Bayer (with blocks of four adjacent pixels of the same color) (as it happens on mobile phones), and the Maestro III processor to shoot at 60.3 megapixels. Apply the procedure again. Mosaicization, reconstruction of the classic Bayer matrix. Leica calls this sensor management triple resolution technology, and basically the new Leica M11 states that “three cameras in one.” It is an ultra-high resolution 60-megapixel camera, a 36-megapixel all-rounder, and an 18-megapixel ultra-low noise camera.

Thanks to the backlit construction, the sensor offers a dynamic range 60.3 megapixels wider than the 41 megapixel Leica M10-R, and uses pixel binning for up to 15 stops of dynamic range on 36 and 18 megapixel shots. It can be realized. The sensor is then covered with a UV / IR filter, allowing the oldest of all Leica M-History optical systems to be used with excellent color rendering properties.

The new Leica M11 is also a “stealing technology” from modern digital cameras, with one dual gain technology at the pixel level, allowing two basic amplification levels to take advantage of (occurs in dual ISO systems). like). The result is basic. 64 ISO sensitivity with excellent dynamic range, consistent color operation, and excellent resistance to increased sensitivity that can be raised to ISO 50,000.

Combining a Maestro III processor (same as the Leica SL2-S) with a backlight sensor, the Leica M11 delivers unprecedented speed. It rises both in terms of camera responsiveness and at burst levels. Saves files and clears buffers faster, up to 4.5 frames per second. From the latest SL and Q series cameras, the Leica M11 also stole the amazing menu that was praised in the Leica SL2-S review. Simple and essential (I defined it very “German”), you can quickly manage your camera and easily find all the options for changing various parameters.

With the change in the camera body, the new Leica M11 has become the “lightest Leica M ever”. This applies to the black version with an aluminum body weighing 530 grams in run order with the battery installed. The silver version, on the other hand, is more traditional, with a brass body and weighs 640 grams. Among the concessions to modernity is the new optional 3.7-megapixel Leica Visoflex 2 electronic viewfinder. It can be tilted up to 90 degrees.

We’ve already talked about the ability to meet modern photographers who live with their smartphones always connected to their cameras. The updated connectivity capabilities of the Leica M11 will be available in new firmware versions in late 2022. This will enhance the ability to connect to the new M11, streamline the user’s mobile workflow and enhance the Leica FOTOS app. A feature that saves location data, accesses images via a Bluetooth connection, and enables faster transfer speeds. In addition, as already mentioned, the Leica M11 is already an Apple-certified iPhone and iPad accessory with advanced connectivity to the included Leica FOTOS cable, which paradoxically puts the camera on the market. A smartphone or tablet with more advanced features than many other cameras.

The Leica M11 will be available worldwide starting January 13, 2022. The selling price is € 8,490.00 and VAT is included. It’s a slightly higher price (200 euros) than the Leica M10-R compared to a considerable technological leap, and has all the features of the Leica M tradition, including the value of unparalleled second-hand goods.

The Leica M11, the Leica M, has all the strengths and weaknesses of the system, but the Leica M takes the most advanced technical steps, like the Leica M8 (first digital) and the Leica M9 (first digital). Can represent a milestone. First full frame). The Leica M10 was a differentiating model, and the Leica M11 was an “all-in-one” model. Aside from the elite price (many people snort) considerations, Leica was able to introduce technology to its sensors that wasn’t previously available in other photo brands without abandoning its traditions. Really deserves applause I had the courage to get married. Ever thought Leica was the first camera to “steal” state-of-the-art photosensor functionality from your smartphone?

