From TV shows to NFTs, content needs are exploding. Here’s how creators have the best years ever.

Once upon a time, they said the content was king, but they were hypnotized by social media indicators, followers, likes, and digital influencers, but unfortunately because of these distractions, the content The caliber has become the second to some extent. Content games have it as Covid-19 has rocked almost every corner of the planet and our culture.

Media consumption is increasing. According to a Nielsen study, home consumers are increasing the amount of video content viewed worldwide by 60%. Television engagements vary, but one thing is consistent, as each country has a different stage of COVID-19 response. As the COVID-19 epidemic worsens, more time is spent watching news and entertainment per viewer.

A report from the World Economic Forum in 2020 also announced that demand for content has skyrocketed since its outbreak.Two-thirds of consumers around the world watch more news coverage and half watch more video content on streaming services

This century’s phenomenon has significantly increased demand and viewership for Covid-19, media and digital content, but has significantly reduced access to film and television production, international travel, and film crews.

This is outraged by the surge in creators in 2021, thanks to NFTs and blockchains. (If you still don’t know what an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) is, it’s behind the game. Start your Google search and self-education journey today and do a lot of enlightenment). Reading NFTs are victims of unfriendly terms that form the basis of how to get along.

In 2017, I used my cousin and digital entrepreneur Ronald Hans and US television and film production company TechTalk Media to provide best-in-class edutainment using unique access and knowledge. Was co-founded. The latest state-of-the-art technology, markets and content are all produced at a high level and delivered to Tier 1 broadcasters around the world with excellent production timescales, flexibility and rights. Since 2020, the company has won 16 International Film Festival Awards for its original work.

As a team of diverse entrepreneurs, innovators and problem solvers, we have always pioneered content and revolutionized the media space. The same is true for continuing to make television and movies during a terrible pandemic. It wasn’t my first rodeo, but as an experienced entrepreneur, it was normal to deal with challenges and hurdles along the way. COVID-19 was another difficult hurdle needed to learn how to work with commented co-founder Ronald Hans.

The team worked with Temi Robots and others in space to send semi-autonomous robots with a minimal film crew, where the location allows. The executive producer / director then logs on to the robot or remotely directs the show via Zoom or Facetime. Often, for safety, we shoot in an outdoor environment, send a robot to shoot a b-roll indoors, mask and take a fully vaccinated photographer. Our biggest hurdle was often the most basic and getting enough strong Wi-Fi. This was also difficult at NASA’s location. Hans continued.

Tech Talk Media released three new finished works for distribution and broadcast in the first quarter of 2022. Two of them, Inside Nasa Innovation (6 x 60 minutes per season) and the rise of AI (6 x 30 minutes per season) will be premiered on Discovery. Asia in January 2022. Both TV series have already won multiple international film festival awards, highlighting innovative new technologies and innovations in the aerospace and artificial intelligence markets that are a big part of our evolution.

Our team works with key organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, Cornell Tech, and MIT and think tanks to provide unmatched access to NASA’s behind-the-scenes innovation and development, as well as key players in the AI ​​space. I am fortunate to be able to provide it. However, shooting was never “easy”. We had to think out of the box about how to achieve what we normally do with larger teams and producers.

TechTalk Media’s third completed work, due out in the first quarter of 2022, is entitled “Last Man Standing: The Chronicles of Myron Sugerman.” A criminal non-fiction length documentary that tells the fact-based life story of Newark / New Jersey mob member Meeron Sugarman. Statcher. Myron is the last original gang of its iconic era, and Sugermans is the largest manufacturer, importer, and exporter of illegal slot machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes, and tobacco machines since the 1930s. was. It straddles all four corners of the earth. After fighting the onslaught of fascist violence in New York and New York City from the Nazi Foreign Nada Party, he adopted a Nazi hunting hobby and soon became a strategic relationship with the famous Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal. I built it. The infamous Nazi scientist Dr. Joseph Mengele apparently led to his early death.

Its fascinating story, one of the best works ever, and a symbolic piece of American history. Incredibly, in creating this masterpiece, as an executive producer and director, I had never met Myron in person throughout the filming of the show. Through the video conference, with the help of a minimal team in the field, I oversaw the entire production almost completely remotely. Development of autonomous devices. This is a complete feature of our post-covid working methodology.

Conversely, in our latest work, NFTme, we traveled around the world with two vaccines and boosters to create works with that personal interaction. NFTme profiles the surge in NFTs, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. NFTme emphasizes how this new market and social culture has evolved the creative revolution by explaining unfriendly jargon and introducing technology, opportunities and creators, and this newly created immersive Integrate innovators, creatives and pioneers throughout the ecosystem.

NFTme featured guests Levina Li (formerly Christie’s Hong Kong) and Frank Smits (experienced art collector) launched a new 9,888 art collection this month on Opensea, the largest NFT platform, called The Meta Art Club. After being dissatisfied with the development and rate of change of the traditional art market, Levina and Frank soon adopted NFT technology and art for their blockchain. NFTs are world-needed game changers that enable creators to create and deliver content with heartbeats without the traditional barriers to entry. The Meta Art Club is a blessing to us, curating 35 major artists, producing thousands of fine arts in record turnaround times, with artists on sale without barriers, committees or galleries. I was able to represent the artwork. Go through. Levina Lee commented.

After being introduced in Vogue Singapore, the Meta Art Club sold hundreds of works in the first hour of live performances. The market thrived with exciting access to pre-scrutinized and carefully selected NFT artists. As part of a unique drop, Levina and Frank are awards for new up-and-coming artists, with artists being fairly compensated, art protected, collectors getting what they pay for, philanthropic money being given, and more. We guarantee that you will develop the opportunity. By adopting NFT technology and the market, Levina and Frank were able to accelerate the release of this project, making the process smooth and professional and uninterrupted by Covid-19. Undoubtedly, NFTs provide a seamless stream for delivering more digital content. Moreover, they never had to travel or meet in person to achieve it.

The need for content is increasing, and today there is a blockchain and NFT revolution, and access to television and film production around the world has become increasingly difficult since the Covid-19 struck our city. I am.

Tech Talk Media has achieved rapid exponential growth in content production, which is the exact opposite of most production companies around the world suffering from lack of access to production, with fresh content. The desire and requirements for are soaring.

Like all other sectors, the media industry is feeling the effects of viruses. There is a lot of confusion, but there are also new opportunities, and the crisis can spur creative innovation. Willis Tower Watson reported. As the COVID-19 pandemic changes the way the world works, broadcasters and media companies must take radically different approaches to creating content.

As a leading podcast producer, ElectraCast Media has expanded its media catalog over the past two years due to a significant decline in production by other companies. When Covid hit, we had to accept the situation or get angry with it, and stopping was not an option. You can form a remote team and work over the internet to continue development and production. Peter Rafelson, co-founder and producer of ElectraCastMedia, is also renowned for writing the Madonna Open Your Heart number one hit song. Rafelson continued that the demand for our content is skyrocketing due to telecommuting, Covid-19, and changes in social etiquette and behavior.

As we’ve seen over the last 24 months, there’s nothing certain or guaranteed. In a rapidly changing global environment, the hurdles are being met, and agility and adaptation certainly pays off. In my life, I work on three principles of passion, determination and resilience for success. With passion, your product / service / design will be perfect. With determination, do it to the end and reach each goal one by one. And with resilience, you never give up no matter what happens.

Do not judge me by success in Nelson Mandela’s words, but by the number of times I fell and got up again. Or, the success of Great Winston Churchill consists of going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.

There is no doubt that the blows and ongoing pandemics like the Covid-19 are vast and problematic, but with the right mindset and adaptability, all creators who can continue to build digitally at this exciting time. There is a great opportunity for history.

If anything, my key point about how to progress in these changing times is to achieve whatever happens and set hurdles and challenges as part of our normal life. It is taken from this simple idea of ​​seeing.

With the right passion, determination and agility, 2022 will create the King and Queen of Content.

