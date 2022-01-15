Preparing Women’s Basketball for a Trip to Miami Women’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS No. 15 Georgia Institute of Technology concludes this stretch of four games in eight days of visiting Miami on Sunday. The tip is scheduled for 2:00 pm on the ACC network.

No.15 Georgia Institute of Technology (13-3, 4-1 ACC) in Miami (8-5, 1-2 ACC)

TV: ACCN | Watch online

Play-by-Play: Jenn Hildreth Analyst: Tamika Catchings

Radio: Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer Analyst: Cortnee Walton

Live Statistics: Click here

Info: Media Central | 2022 GTWBB Media Guide

Georgia Institute of Technology, which won a come-from-behind victory over Florida, will continue this four-game week in Miami on Sunday. Tech has won three straight contests and will continue to win the Coral Gables. After Thursday’s performance, four yellow jackets averaged double-digit points for the season, backed by a career record of 24 points from Lorella Cubaji. Nerea Hermosa and Cubaj lead the team, each averaging 10.4 points per game. Cubaji continues to dominate the glass, averaging the league’s highest 12.1 rebounds per game.

Miami won their first ACC victory of the season on Thursday, beating Clemson 69-60. The hurricane has won four of the last six outings, but started ACC play 0-2 against Wake Forest and North Carolina. Kelsey Marshall leads Miami aggressively with an average of 13.8 points, and Laura Pendande leads the glass with an average of 5.9 rebounds per game.

Georgia Institute of Technology has taken four of the last six meetings with Miami, setting the series record to 17-17. The Yellowjackets attended both conferences last season. Miami won the series’ final victory in extra time in Miami on January 30, 2020.

