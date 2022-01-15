Here’s everything you need to know about FINTELLECT, the ultimate platform for connecting FinTech startup owners, managers and field professionals.





India’s financial services industry is growing rapidly. The proliferation of fintech companies from the periphery to the mainstream has brought welcome changes in the way many Indians pay, bank, borrow, invest and insure.

Therefore, to support causes, accumulate ideas, technological advances, and improve the customer experience, the Salesforce Fintech Initiative with YourStory serves as the ultimate platform for all Fintech startup owners and managers. Bringing the welcome initiative FINTELLECT from the Fintech ecosystem, we will exchange ideas, strengthen our network and gather valuable insights from experts in this field.

This event celebrates the future of innovation equivalent to its use for improving fintech startups and is ready to unravel what the future holds. This event will take place on January 25, 2022. This year’s FINTELLECT is the first event to take part in insightful conversations with industry veterans and business tycoons, and to have a one-on-one session between participants and Salesforce.

These sessions give startup owners / managers deep insights, answer their questions, pave the way for a better customer experience, and give a broader perspective on what the future of FinTech will look like. Open.

Therefore, if you are a disruptive business founder, C-Suite, director, senior manager, fintech ecosystem manager, or fintech startup owner looking to grow your business, valuable insights from industry experts such as Arundhati Bhattacharya. Take a chance to get. Salesforce India Chairman and CEO, Razorpay CEO and Co-Founder Harshil Mathur, Mobi Kwik Founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh.

Please participate in this event after 3:30 pm IST on January 25, 2022. Deepening into the beliefs of the fintech industry, its rapid growth takes advantage of technological advances to take fintech to the next level.

FINTELLECT-First in the FinTech ecosystem

The first edition will be a hot topic. FINTELLECT aims to shed light on key aspects of the Fintech world, including:

Accumulate ideas, advance technology, and improve customer experience in the FinTech ecosystem. Gain deeper insights into your brand by leveraging technology to improve FinTech startups. Exchange ideas and gather valuable insights from experts in this field.

A virtual event that presents some of the best minds from the ecosystem will have insightful, thought-provoking sessions that dig deeper into the beliefs of the FinTech world as it continues to innovate.

Can’t you wait anymore? And, of course, it starts in just one day, so you shouldn’t! Don’t miss the opportunity to give your business growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2022/01/fintellect-platform-connecting-fintech-startup-owners-managers-experts/amp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos