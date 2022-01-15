Here we go again: 2022 tech community forecast





This year was also a wild year. Pandemics continue to be a concern and people are ready to return to normal. Here’s what this looks like.

Similar to last year, Silicon Prairie News will contact entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and government officials across Nebraska to hear their views on 2021 and what trends will be seen in 2022. I confirmed.

Scott Henderson, Managing Director of NMotion, the gener8tor program

First, let’s agree to rebrand 2022 to Double Deuce. We know how much damage 2020 and 2021 have done to brands in the 20s. Double Deuce will help reset expectations and position this year as a vibrant and vibrant energy.

My Two Predictions of Double Deuce:

Nebraska has the largest startup exit ever. We have some potential homemade unicorns that are in a strong position for purchases or IPOs and the capital markets are hungry. More exits lead to more wealth creation events, thus increasing the risk of robbing angel investors and creating a new wave of startups led by early veteran employees.

Greater regional cooperation between Lincoln and Omaha, and other parts of the state. COVID has accelerated technology adoption and has shown that startups can be built from anywhere. Thanks to the large federal and state funding flowing towards entrepreneurship and infrastructure, there are ample resources to draw more founders into the arena, and the wise move is not a competing node, It is to cooperate as a network.

Problem: Omaha (Nebraska) has no scalable way to re-engage young people with sleepwalking from kindergarten to high school who have given up on their education and inspirational systems.

There are enough. After what the youth want to be, or assigned for restoration, there are enough brick and mortar places to assist the youth. Nebraska has healthy, robust nonprofits and dynamic educators, but a solution that reaches all teens and connects them to future careers (creating real hope) through a major exploration method (mobile phone). Without it, we wouldn’t be able to deal with these two things. problem.

Lack of Hope: Matthew Mims is a professor of mental health and school counseling at the University of Nebraska Kearney. He is in high school where they have to adapt to COVID, so the reality is not in line with their hopes and expectations.

Chronic Absenteeism: The Ministry of Education reports that chronic absenteeism in 2020-21 surged from 14.7% in the previous year to 22.4%.

Solution: Leverage technology to re-engage young people in a game-like way that matches how they are currently interacting with the world through their mobile phones. This type of engagement provides data to young people and stakeholders, leading them to proper education or non-profit paths, apprenticeships / internships, and reconnecting schools.

Beeso Studio, CEO / Founder, John Banting

We are always working with tech start-ups and founders. From our experience, the startup ecosystem began to normalize in 2021. By the middle of the year, the number of new startups had increased. Many founders decided to go back and start a new venture. Investors have begun investing again, with some start-ups in the portfolio raising additional investments. Also, a face-to-face event was returned. The event hosted by the Omaha branch of Startup Grind had a large number of participants, and the number of participants was stable throughout the year.

For 2022, we believe AI / machine learning will continue to be the focus of many start-ups. There are several industries that are not adopting AI / machine learning, and start-ups are building B2B SaaS solutions for these industries. In addition, I think there is a lot of interest in the Metaverse. Facebook (now Meta) will bring the mainstream of the Metaverse, which startups will take advantage of. I think the Metaverse opportunity is in the physical convergence of digital assets and digital transactions. In 2022, I think we will see great growth and new interest in tech startups.

Daake, Principal and Creative Director, Greg Daake

Why does humanity experience something as shocking as a pandemic and it will not change forever? In 2022, large-scale prioritization will continue. More people want something lively and dynamic than something that is efficient and disciplined. Employees and employers will continue to play chicken on how attendance affects their contributions. Culture (rewarding values ​​and behavior) is paraphrased in essentially allegorical terms. Skilled leaders fall off and choose to do something else, leaving room for the next generation. The most successful of this next generation are those who really want to make a difference. The least successful are those who are interested in being influential or persuasive. With the greatest skepticism of all time, belief people are followed and offered leadership roles.

In 2021, Nebraska set a new record for venture capital activity. The final total will probably exceed $ 300 million. Some important contributions to this activity were late-stage transactions such as Virtual Incisions Series C, Company Cams Series B, and Monoliths Series C. It was also encouraging to see strong demand for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Business Innovation Law program for another year. As the next year begins, there will be strong demand for the program. We expect coworking and incubator spaces to return to a strong year as more companies, large and small, are looking for a more flexible working environment and a smaller footprint towards 2022. It’s especially exciting to see the Nebraska entrepreneurial ecosystem move forward. Notable exciting initiatives include Norfolk’s Intersect and Grand Island’s CoFound.

Bridging the Labor Gap: A Good Life Calls

Nebraska has received national attention during the pandemic due to its low unemployment rate and resilience of its economy. Our progress involves changing the story about our condition by sharing real stories. Good Life is Calling’s marketing campaign ensures that people inside and outside Nebraska are aware of many great opportunities. This is a way to develop a talented workforce.

The factors that winning companies, start-ups, and our entire state must consider in 2022 are:

Retention: Internships and apprenticeship hands-on experience are ways to attract, retain, and train employees. We recruit 1st grade internships at the university, keep them until the 2nd grade, and if the goal is exceeded, we will hire a 3rd grade job. Upon graduation, the student will be a member of your team.

Acquisition: Recruitment like Coach CEO needs to strategically implement out-of-state recruitment plans like Hasker’s athletic team. Go to HBCU and clarify the value of the company, such as comprehensive culture and competitive wages (join a mission-led team). People move for the right opportunity. Leaders should be willing to hire from outside the state.

Skill Up: Retraining and training technology continues to permeate all industries, making training new skills mission-critical. Companies looking to optimize growth and profitability needs to align their skills with the new demand driven by the consumer market. Leaders need to identify future skills as well as current skills. Now is the time to build a skill path to anticipate the game.

SkillBridge: Recruit Veterans Offutt Air Force Base has thousands of talented leaders to help fill the opportunity. Approximately 800 to 1,000 veterans from Offutt leave the army each year. We are looking for them.

Prediction: If you can do it in the most oriented and enthusiastic way, you will start to close the labor gap. I foresee that Nebraska leaders will double the above and make a difference.

NeInet, Innovation Director, Brian Ardinger

The only thing that is certain in 2022 is uncertainty. From technology shifts to talent wars to COVIDs, I lived in an environment of accelerating change. We all need to be adaptable, resilient, and witty. This makes innovation a hot topic and high on the priority list of all entrepreneurs and business leaders. 2022 will be a call for everyone to foster entrepreneurship to become what Im calls an accelerator.

The job of Accelerators is to explore and experiment in a constantly changing environment, to incorporate ideas and realize them quickly. The ability to quickly adapt and create value from this new unknown is a great skill needed in today’s highly uncertain environment.

You’ll want to learn how to explore, engage, and experiment with new ideas to keep pace. The best way to do this quickly is to spend time in the startup ecosystem. Interact with entrepreneurs as teammates, mentors, investors, or advocates. Build, create, test, and try side projects or stand-alone startups to start building your innovation capabilities.

The goal after 2022 is to improve these accelerator skills for yourself, your team, and your organization. It’s never been better to be an accelerator. I’m looking forward to what you create.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconprairienews.com/2022/01/here-we-go-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos