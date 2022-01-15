Everything Google wants to know about how to get Cast Volume Control back to Android 12





We are still upset by the failure of the explosive decision in the proceedings between Sonos and Google regarding patent infringement. Google immediately updated some devices to remove offending content, disabled speaker group volume control, and urged some users to update their devices using the new Play Store app. .. However, a few days ago, the company returned the first removed utility for Android 12. If you’re wondering what’s happening with the Cast volume control, you can find out more in the new Exposé.

Esper’s senior technical editor, Mishaal Rahman, has announced an excellent explainer for one of the most bizarre consequences of Google’s ongoing court battle with Sonos. It’s definitely worth reading as Rahman gives a complete detail of what’s happening with Cast at the system level. This work also confirms some suspicions as to whether the company was partially acting due to legal issues.

Today’s android police video

Last summer, in the fifth beta release of Android 12, the cast volume control was removed. This looked like a bug before reality began. If you’ve never streamed music or video to a nearby receiver, you can use this feature to automatically change the volume on your device. Those that actively cast just by using the volume rocker. This eliminates the need to toggle and manually interact with Android itself. Everything is done automatically. But when the final stable (well, kind of stable) build was launched in the fall, these controls weren’t seen anywhere, much about what was happening with the once easily accessible utilities. The person has come to guess. In December, comments left on Google’s issue tracking system evoked an unspecified “legal issue” that made many think Sonos was the cause.

Last week’s ITC decision seems to have confirmed the theory, even a few days after the January patch of Pixels re-added those volume controls. Rahman’s post explains why Google removed this feature and how to add it back. When Beta 5 was released for testers in early September, the Android code changed so it wasn’t possible to see if the playback was on the device or remotely. This has affected almost every app on your phone. Rahman explains:

Previously, the getDefaultVolumeSession method only checked the playback status of a media session, whether local or remote. This platform change dispatched volume key events only if the active media session used local playback. As a result, affected apps will utilize Google’s media support library. This is how most apps handle requests to adjust the volume of remote media sessions.

With the latest release of Android 12, Google has re-adjusted this rule. Instead of checking if the playback is happening remotely, a new method called “canHandleVolumeKey” has been added. This rule returns either true or false, depending on whether any of the three conditions are checked. The first check is just to look for local playback — simple enough. The second is to check if config_volumeAdjustmentForRemoteGroupSessions is set to true. This is set to true by default in AOSP builds, but not in patches released to Pixels earlier this year.

Therefore, if you are casting audio to a speaker, Rule 1 will fail. Rule 2 automatically fails on Pixel devices and is completely bypassed. This leaves Rule 3 and looks like there’s only one root in the app. That is, only one speaker can serve as an audio destination.

This reverts to Google’s disabled speaker group volume control following the Sonos result decision. That is certainly a suspicious timing, meaning that the company may have known in advance that the case would not be in an advantageous position. The war between Sonos and Google is far from complete, but some rapid changes have been made hours after the ITC reached its ruling, so a complete ban on imports may not come into effect.

While these code changes are fairly complex, Mishaal is deeply aware of how Android code has changed due to these legal issues and how tech-savvy users can regain control of the speaker group. Dig into it and do a great job. If you’re interested in how patent infringement affects software running on billions of devices around the world, it’s worth checking out his entire walkthrough.

The best Android phone you can buy in 2022

New year, new phone?

Read next

About the author Will Sattelberg (801 articles published)

Will has been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and makes comedy podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is always ready to provide chicken wings recommendations. please listen.

Other works by Will Sattelberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-how-google-brought-cast-volume-controls-back-to-android-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos