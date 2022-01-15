CES 2022: Innovation that stole the show





Despite the pandemic, CES 2022 opened its doors to more than 45,000 direct participants across 11 venues in Las Vegas, with nearly one-third of the participants coming from outside the United States (119 countries). ..

At the show, 2,300 exhibitors, including more than 800 start-ups, demonstrated technology that will drive the way we live, work and do business in the future.

Much of this revolved around Metaverse, NFTs and cryptography, sustainability and repairability, cars and wellness, and homes.

Please enter the metaverse

The transformative power of the virtual environment has fueled many of the topics around the Metaverse. The single virtual online world may still be a bit far away for everyone, but as CES shows very clearly, all the components to build it are already blockchain, cloud, It exists in 5G, AR / VR.

Better devices, faster broadband, and some workarounds may be needed, but there is no doubt about the excitement and opportunity to fuse virtual worlds with each other and virtual worlds with the physical world.

Understanding consumer behavior in these areas is all about. Brands need to relearn the meaning of the community. And they need to understand how to engage in an environment like the Metaverse and how to do it online, in addition to, and instead of online.

But shopping hasn’t disappeared

All contacts with consumers need to be enhanced by both experience and entertainment. We are in the retail era. All physical, digital, emotional, and tactile touchpoints need to be accompanied by both experience and entertainment.

This is more than a pandemic response. COVID may have ignited the transition to e-commerce, but we’re talking about digitizing experiences in both physical and virtual worlds, including stores, public areas, and home devices. Is to do.

Brands will be able to tell stories anytime, anywhere through 5G power and improved home and out-of-home devices.

It’s important to provide the right experience, seize differentiating opportunities, drive brand loyalty, and ensure a safe and seamless experience.

Neither has a job

The work stays here, but how we experience it is upset. Flexibility and liquidity are the terms that all of us are now associated with the world of work, which is primarily made possible by technology.

Ambient computing, which moves seamlessly between devices and platforms, will probably enable this shift forever.

Opportunities are enormous, mainly when experience is still incomplete. Training, building self-confidence, providing welfare, and better collaboration still have work to do.

Wellness is still a trend

Wellness and certainly technology-backed beauty are also trends in 2022. Managing our own physical and mental health was probably the first lesson of a pandemic.

No one can count on it, but technology has leveraged AI / AR to bring the experience outside the home indoors. There is no need to mention the opportunities for a Metaverse-like environment.

Consumers are responsive to the structures and routines provided by digital tools. We are all looking for something different, filling different gaps and complementing different routines. Consumers are looking for reliable consistency here.

Get stuck at home and make it smarter

Some of the products on display at the CES 2022 Convention in Las Vegas.

The 2022 trend in smart homes is friction-reducing smart devices, not everything. Environmental performance is also built into the solution.

What is the danger of everything becoming tiny? Integration of device communication between platforms is made possible by Matter, the Smart Home Protocol of the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

This standardizes the way smart home gadgets communicate with each other and avoids reaching the limit of excessive complexity. The home environment is changing, and the role of technology in it is also changing.

Robots are no longer a single purpose, perhaps not a vacuum cleaner, but a general purpose not only for housekeepers, but also for companions, health care monitors, etc.

New opportunities for content creators

Creating content on the go has never been easier or faster. A metaverse for content authors to own content and monetize it through NFTs offers new opportunities.

Genuine content created with the right voice by the right creators is the basis of content marketing and will continue to do so.

There may be platform integration, but this brings efficiency and only amplifies the message.

Manage healthcare

The pandemic tested us all. Our growing awareness of health needs has fueled a desire for remote diagnostics, monitoring, treatment delivery, and fitness management.

Consumers now have access to a proliferation of connected clothing, voice technology, biosensors, and other integrated technologies to manage related parameters.

The transition to home health care will not be delayed. Retailers are not only responsible for providing health and wellness products, but also for food, beverages, cleaning products and anything else that affects health.

Complete circle to NFT and crypto

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are really about the digitization of intellectual property and are not as trendy as the empowerment of content creators.

They promote the true value of the brand and can be used not only for transactions in the virtual world, but also for loyalty programs, for example.

Crypto and the blockchain on which it depends have a real impact on the business, especially in terms of inventory management and evolving retail marketing programs. We need to continue to focus on how blockchain can provide real people with crypto and NFT investments.

This year’s CES event was held both face-to-face and digitally in Las Vegas, USA.

Also read: CES 2019: Huawei announces a lightweight Matebook 13 laptop comparable to the MacBook Air, a family-friendly tablet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pctechmag.com/2022/01/ces-2022-the-innovations-that-stole-the-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos