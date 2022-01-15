Google’s January 2022 Pixel security update released





Google is releasing a long-awaited update for Pixel 6 smartphones. Today, Android expert Mishaal Rahman noted that Google posted an OTA and factory image on the January 2022 patch developer site. This means that anyone can sideload updates to the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, and official wireless updates have already reached some devices, including those owned by Verge staff.

Google has confirmed by email that the deployment has begun and that the software will be automatically deployed within the next week, depending on the device and wireless operator.

You can start the process now with the phone’s built-in checker, but sideloading is optional even if you don’t. However, given the issues caused by the December update, it may be best to wait for regular rollouts instead of performing a manual installation.

This patch contains a number of bug fixes and some new features that Pixel 6 owners have been waiting for. The fingerprint sensor and camera will be tweaked to support 23W wireless charging on the 2nd generation Pixel Stand. The Pixel 6 Pro allows you to use ultra-wideband chips for digital car key access to compatible BMWs. The update also adds the Quick Tap to Snap integration promoted by Google and Snapchat during the device boot event, as well as the new bass controls for the Pixel Buds A series.

Google initially planned to ship these features in a December update, but after installing the patch, users complained of connectivity issues, so they stopped and eventually removed the files from the site. According to Google, the January update includes fixes for these bugs, and the December update to address the bug that caused at least one well-known Pixel 6 user to completely abandon their phone. Includes fixes.

I expected the patch to arrive next week as the image was released and a Canadian carrier quoted the release on Monday, January 17th, but it’s already here. For those who bought the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro in anticipation of getting a premium device, it’s starting right away. Hardware is truly a flagship level, but the software experience is not always smooth.

January 14, 4:30 pm EST update: Updated to reflect what is currently being rolled out.

January 14, 4:55 pm ET Update: Updated to include both December and January changes, as well as confirmation of updates by Google.

