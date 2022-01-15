Helping Danish ad tech company Adnami enter Vietnam and enhance the brand’s impression





Danish advertising technology company Adnami announced this week that it will enter the Vietnamese market. Adnami, the world’s leading provider of high-impact advertising, helps brands and publishers easily reach consumers through scalable, high-impact campaigns that trade seamlessly through leading programmatic media platforms. To do.

In this press release, Andami states that the global digital advertising technology market is dominated by media giants such as Facebook and Google, which accounted for 80% to 90% of global advertising spend in 2021 (GroupMs). According to the estimate). But tomorrow’s media situation can be very different. With an imminent cookie-free web environment and an increasing audience focused on data privacy, media giants are declining their ability to track and target users. This creates new opportunities for brands and local publishers.

The future of digital advertising focuses on attracting viewers’ attention through creativity. And now, for the first time in Vietnam, Adnami competes with brands, local publishers and agencies to provide impactful and innovative ad formats with rich media capabilities throughout the local publisher ecosystem. Provides tools to do this. According to a recent study by Lumen Research, Adnamis’ high-impact solutions provide an average of 10 times more user attention than user attention in standard display formats, while at the same time being the most valuable to publishers. Bring more profit from your inventory.

Adnamis technology allows you to standardize, scale, and deploy influential advertising campaigns on leading programmatic platforms. Already from the beginning, inventory from some of the largest networks such as Admicro and Adtima has been certified and ready for use with Adnamis technology. These networks provide access to Vietnam’s most read websites such as Zingnews. Adnami provides brands and agencies with access to streamline and automate high-impact advertising across Vietnamese publishers. By using Adnamis technology, brands and agencies can gain a better canvas to enhance their core message impression and reach, improve access to their target customers and increase their return on investment. ..

Adnami is already available for purchase from some of Vietnam’s leading media groups. In entering Vietnam, Adnami chose to join two major Danish entrepreneurs with a strong track record in the Vietnamese market. Askestergrd and Thue Quist Thomasen are co-founders of the market research consulting firm Decision Lab and the data and analytics group YouGov Vietnam. With over 25 years of experience in Vietnam, they bring the networks and deep insights needed for key trends in digital advertising in the market.

Aske stergrd commented on the new partnership, saying: Advertising in Vietnam is at a crossroads. While local publishers and networks are growing in size and size, multinational platforms continue to dominate the online advertising space. Adnami provides domestic publishers and networks with the tools and technologies to punch beyond their weight and compete with these global platforms. With Adnamis’ standardized, high-impact display ads on programmatic platforms, brands can create more efficient, effective, and consumer-attractive campaigns.

Carl Sderblom, Vice President of Operations at Adnami and project leader for this collaboration, also commented. The partnership between Thue and Aske took place at just the right time. Over the past year, we have achieved rapid growth and set foot in several new markets. The results are better than expected and demand from Vietnam looks very promising. This is especially true from large institutions looking for a programmatic solution. Thue and Aske have exactly the market knowledge and experience we seek from our partners, and their agile way of working is perfect for us. I was very proud and excited to finally get started.

