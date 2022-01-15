Google’s promotion of RCS is too late to solve the iMessage problem





There is certainly nothing new in Google’s argument. We all understood the situation, but Mizu accepted the iMessages exclusivity and stopped asking it every day. But this new public protest has once again put the spotlight on Apple’s tactics and the antisocial behavior that is implicitly encouraged among teens in the United States. It’s also the first time Google has clarified what it wants to see from Apple: RCS.

However, the problem is that RCS is an old protocol and does nothing to solve Google’s messaging problems.

RCS: Yeah or yeah?

Why doesn’t Google want RCS? This protocol works with phone numbers and is natively supported by (many) carriers, without the need to (technically) download or sign up for a particular app or service, and some modern chats. Provides functionality. Input indicators, delivery and read receipts, rich media and location sharing, group chat, and optional end-to-end encryption are all part of that feature set. It also falls back to SMS if there is no data connection or if someone else does not have RCS.

In a nutshell, RCS is similar to SMS, but better. Except that it doesn’t. Not all operators have it enabled yet. Not all phones support it. Not all implementations are the same, especially when it comes to encryption, as that bit is optional. Also, even if you download Google messages and use the chat feature that seems to be around the world right now, you will always be at the mercy of Google servers that can go down or have bugs. They did it quite often.

Checkout: How to enable RCS messaging on your mobile phone

RCS also depends entirely on the phone number that is active when sending and receiving messages. This is intricately linked to the carrier’s invoice (h / t Ron Amadeo to bring this into the discussion). If you miss a payment, have a problem with your mobile carrier, or live in a country where number porting is difficult or nonexistent, your line will go down and your ability to use SMS and RCS will be reduced. This is different from IP-based chat services, where you can reconnect at any time in the future to get all pending messages and continue where you left off.

RCS is too late for chat games

The appeal of SMS is undoubtedly US-centric at the moment. In other parts of the world, IP-based messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Signal, WeChat and QQ are fully adopted. The shift didn’t happen overnight. It took more than 10 years to create. At this point, if you live outside the United States, anyone who knows you are using one of these apps may be.

These IP-based apps have made communication as easy and universal as possible. They are cross-platform from Android to iOS (sometimes Windows, Linux, Mac, and the web) and are updated worldwide without the need for an operator. Some of them use phone numbers to identify you (yes, like SMS and RCS), but allow portability between numbers. Some people prefer to rely on usernames and emails to be open to everyone. Many of these apps provide end-to-end encryption for all chats, including groups. Many have added voice and video calls to offer more options for communicating. And all of them are regularly updated with new features.

See: RCS and WhatsApp Thoughts from Longtime WhatsApp Users

Meanwhile, the RCS protocol was announced in 2007 and is undergoing minor updates every year. At best (Wikipedia). For years, we’ve been catching up with messaging innovations from IP competitors and will continue to do so. It also requires many partner carriers and device manufacturers to successfully implement it.

Talking about returning to the SMS app in 2022 is a bit like talking about a DVD player in 2022.

But in my opinion, one of the biggest pitfalls of RCS is recognition. To use it, you need to use the SMS app. For those who have moved to IP-based messenger, this sounds a bit ridiculous. The SMS app is the place to get all the spam. That same app is mentally associated with 2FA code and courier delivery notifications, nothing else.

Talking about returning to the SMS app in 2022 is a bit like talking about a DVD player in 2022. Some people still have DVD players, but few use them. It feels outdated. It’s like a huge leap of time and space to abandoned technology and interfaces in the past.

Google wasted a lot of opportunities to do things right

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Google had a lot of chances to get the message right, not one, not two. Not to mention the myriad integrated chat features of Google Talk, Hangouts, Voice, Allo, Chat, Messages and other apps (YouTube, Photos, Paid, Maps, etc.). I’m sure I’ve forgotten dozens of times.

For more than a decade, the company has been throwing strategies at the wall one after another, hoping that one won’t help. To be honest, everything is a sad joke. And even the most enthusiastic Google fans and apologists can no longer convince their aides to try another Google chat app. They played this is correct, I swear the card so many times that no one can believe them.

Messaging apps go beyond the simple “it’s an app” status. They will be life, our life.

And while Google was spinning the roulette wheel of the messaging app, everyone went ahead. Apple users in the US are investing too much in iMessage. Android users around the world have moved to IP-based messaging apps. We’ve all been discussing these apps with family, friends, colleagues and businesses for over a decade. We formed groups, created chat histories, fought, reconciled, joked, and shared thousands of photos and videos. Messaging apps go beyond simple app status. They are in life. Our life. Unfortunately, Google managed to capture that emotional attachment and loyalty.

Dive deeper: why iMessage is so important in the United States

You cannot build relationships with this type of software. It either grows organically or does not grow. And for many of us, neither SMS / RCS nor Google comes to mind first when thinking about your favorite digital chat with your loved ones. Google missed being part of this conversation, and can’t get into the equation itself just because it likes it very much.

Apple says it supports RCS

What does that change? not much. Apple can provide Google with what it needs and add support for RCS. If you’re using an Android smartphone, you’ll get a little better experience when talking to Apple users. They get higher quality media, typing indicators, delivery and open verification, and potentially end-to-end encryption. Other features implemented by Google or Apple in their own services will not be carried over to the other side unless added to the RCS protocol. At best, it could help Google keep US-based Android users, especially teenagers who haven’t lost to Apple yet.

However, no one is forcing Apple to change the color of the RCS chat bubble to blue. You can keep that color dedicated to chatting from iMessage to iMessage and notify you of the dedicated features. This is the end of the conversation. Regardless of the number of typing indicators and open confirmations displayed, the perception of green bubbles remains the same.

Read more: Remember that green bubbles are also humans

The only solution to the bullying problem is for Apple to disable its color coding, which part has nothing to do with RCS support. However, it can happen if Apple releases iMessage on Android. But that’s not what Google is publicly asking for.

The only solution to the bullying problem is for Apple to disable its color coding, which part has nothing to do with RCS support.

That part, frankly, is the most confusing part of this recent Google protest. Companies need to be aware that there is a big gap between the debate it bounces off (green bubble bullying) and its proposed solution (RCS). It’s embarrassing why it keeps pushing RCS. Google should be aware that RCS battles are almost lost everywhere except the United States. It should also be noted that the US messaging awareness is not about RCS support.

So why promote RCS? This must be because all Google eggs are currently in this basket and doing a turnabout for another message is laughing and devastating.

Does RCS have a chance in messaging games?

436 votes

Yes, it’s the future! (I live in America)

13%

Yes, it’s the future! (I live outside the United States)

11%

Maybe, but too many factors are working.

28%

Lol, no.

48%

Comment Comment

