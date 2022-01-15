Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for innovation from India to India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for innovation on Saturday to address the challenges facing India and India, counting the steps taken by the government to free entrepreneurs and innovation from bureaucratic silos. rice field.

“Our startups are changing the rules of the game. I believe they will be the backbone of New India,” he said, interacting with young people in the startup world. “We will innovate for India and innovate from India.”

According to him, India has over 60,000 startups with 42 unicorns.

To strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem, the government said, “Liberation of entrepreneurship, innovation from government and bureaucratic silos, establishment of institutional mechanisms to promote innovation, youth innovators. It focuses on three aspects: “on hand”.

He talked about his recent success, he said, with 28,000 patents granted last year, compared to 4,000 patents in 2013-14. In contrast to the registration of 70,000 trademarks in 2013-14, the trademark of Rs 25,000 was registered in 2020-21.

“India’s innovation program has started in the country, which has improved India’s ranking in the Global Innovation Index. India was ranked 81st in 2015 and is now 46th,” he said. Told.

Discover stories of interest Startups are not only innovating, they are also evolving as key job creators.

2022 has brought new opportunities and paths to startups, he said, adding January 16th will be celebrated as National Startup Day to help instill startup culture at the grassroots level.

In addition to facilitating access to funds, Modi said self-certification to comply with nine labor and three environmental laws has helped start up.

He said innovation and technology-based solutions are being encouraged to find solutions to the challenges facing the country.

