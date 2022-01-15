Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are ready to launch on all cylinders with the January OTA update with dozens of important fixes.





Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

January patch Framework

Fixed an issue where the screen was unlocked after a missed call if the screen lock was not set.Network and telephony

General network fixes and improvements Fixed an issue that prevented emergency calls in certain situations when some third-party apps were installed

Fixed an issue where the Pixel Stand setup could not be started after updating the app under certain conditions.system

Of some networks[ネットワーク]Fixed an issue that caused incorrect data usage accounting in menus.User interface

Fixed an issue where a black frame was displayed when closing the assistant overlay on the lock screen Fixed an issue that caused a memory leak in the system UI under certain conditions The navigation bar was hidden when the device was oriented under certain conditions Fixed an issue Fixing an issue Causes PIP windows not rendering correctly in certain apps

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi network would disconnect under certain conditions.

The December patchAppsFix caused an issue where an assistant unintentionally started a call under certain conditions *[1].. Fix app UI stack or freeze under certain conditions *[7]..

Audio General fixes and improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].. Fixed an issue that caused audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases *[1].. Fixed an issue where the microphone would break during a call under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused audio glitches when adjusting volume levels *[1].. Fixed an issue that could interfere with audio playback from speakers under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that prevented Now Playing to search for unrecognized music *[1]..

Additional improvements in battery charging information displayed in the battery and power notification shade *[4].. General improvements in battery and thermal performance under certain conditions *[7].. General improvements in wireless charging under certain conditions *[5].. Improved pixel stand alignment detection under certain conditions *[5].. Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect battery usage accounting to appear in the settings *[7]..

Overall improvement in stability and performance of biometrics fingerprint sensor *[1].. Additional fixes for issues that prevent new fingerprints from being registered under certain conditions *[1].. Overall improvements in facial recognition stability and performance *[6]..

BluetoothGeneral Improved Bluetooth stability under certain conditions *[3].. Correcting distorted audio via Bluetooth in certain scenarios *[1].. Fixed an issue where Bluetooth would turn on after disabling under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed volume adjustment issue for certain Bluetooth audio devices *[7]..

Improved Camera General image quality in Camera Preview / Capture *[1].. Overall camera stability and performance improvements *[1].. General improvements in autofocus response in certain capture modes *[1].. General improvements in color consistency in the viewfinder preview *[1].. Fixed an issue where the viewfinder preview would be blank under certain conditions *[1]..

Display & GraphicsEnable ANGLE graphics support library for specific apps and games *[1]..[設定]Add a sample image of the display color option with *[7].. General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes *[7].. General improvement in adaptive luminance response under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where the screen sometimes flickered during brightness adjustment *[1].. Fixed an issue that prevented smooth displays from switching display refresh rates under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue where the screen flickers after locking or unlocking the device under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue where the white screen would occasionally flash after the display went to sleep *[7]..

FrameworkFix * in issue where the app icon appears as a pending download after the installation is complete[7].. Fixed an issue where the Play Store app installation would pause indefinitely under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where working profile setup might not be completed under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where all settings or apps were not restored from backup during setup under certain conditions *[7]..

MediaFix has resolved an issue that caused a system crash while playing media under certain conditions *[7]..

General improvements in network and telephony network connectivity stability and performance *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused the configuration to crash when switching airplane modes in certain network configurations *[7].. Fixed an issue that disabled the calling feature of certain devices or networks under certain conditions *[1]..

Sensor General improvements in sensor stability and response under specific conditions *[2].. Quick tap response and overall performance improvements *[2].. General improvement in auto-rotation response for specific device orientations *[4].. General improvement in adaptive luminance response under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that prevented lifts from waking up under certain conditions and double tapping to wake up *[1].. Fixed an issue where Always-on-display would not turn on under certain conditions *[1].. Fixed an issue that caused unexpected tactile or vibration under certain conditions *[1]..

System Kernel updated to 4.9.279 on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Kernel updated to 4.14.243 on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Kernel updated to 4.19.202 on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G). Overall system stability and performance improvements *[7]Fixed an issue where the device would freeze after sleep while charging under certain conditions *[1]Fixed an issue where .OTA updates might not be installed *[7]..

Add User Interface Material Support for dynamic theme of device launch animation *[7].. Improved Internet tiles for quick settings *[7].. Improved quick configuration layout for specific device orientations *[7].. Fixed an issue where the display stays on during wireless charging *[5].. Fixed an issue where the game dashboard icon would appear on the lock screen *[7].. Fixed an issue where quick settings would show incorrect colors and themes under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where lock screen icons would appear in notification shades under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where notification history and clearing of all buttons could be displayed incorrectly *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused persistent app media controls in notification shades under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused permanent call notifications under certain conditions *[7]..App drawer[作業アプリをオフにする]Fixed an issue where the button would be permanent *[7].. Fixed an issue where the screen flickers after locking or unlocking the device under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where conversation menu settings would crash under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that caused a game dashboard button that couldn’t be rejected during gameplay under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where the app drawer would scroll to the top after clearing a search query *[7].. Fixed an issue where certain home screen icons were misaligned under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue that allowed quick settings toggles to be tapped from the home screen under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed hidden date or time in Quick Settings under certain conditions *[7].. Fixed an issue where a blank background might appear on the home screen after setting the wallpaper *[7].. Fixed an issue where quick settings could be pulled down after unlocking a device *[7].. Fixed an issue where UI elements might appear with a transparent background *[7].. Fixed an issue that could cause the Work Profile badge icon to appear in personal apps and contacts *[7].. Fixed an issue where conversation bubbles could not be closed under certain conditions *[7]..Search results are based on specific conditions[設定]Fixed an issue that didn’t appear in *[7].. Fixed an issue where the notification shade could cause the screen to flicker when dragged from the top of the screen *[7].. Fixed an issue that sometimes flickers when switching apps quickly under certain conditions *[7]..

Wi-Fi overall improvements in Wi-Fi stability and performance *[7].. Fixed an issue that could cause the device to disconnect from Wi-Fi in certain situations *[1]..

————————————————– ————————————————– ————– * Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro updates have been postponed until January 2022. See this post for the January 2022 software update.

Device applicability *[1] Included in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included in Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included in Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G) *[4] Included in Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro *[5] Included in Pixel 4 / XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro *[6] Included in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL *[7] Included in Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

