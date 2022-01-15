Google’s foldable is relatively cheap and is called Pixel Notepad





There are more leaks reporting about Google Pixel Fold, Google’s first clamshell mobile phone. Obviously, this device is called the Pixel Notepad and is offered at a lower price than some mobile phones. Premium foldable phones already on the market.

This is a “practical brand name” for notepads, no matter what the device is ultimately, according to sources in contact with 9to5Google. Another name that was being considered seems to have been Logbook.

9to5Google also certifies leaks by saying, “Plans can be changed at any time before product launch,” so Pixel Notepad may not be the final name to be used. In recent years, Google has kept its naming strategy simple on smartphones, leading to last year’s Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

The price is correct

As for the price of this rumored foldable smartphone, the same source reports that the Pixel Notepad will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The cheapest model.

It is a widely accepted truth that folding phone technology cannot be manufactured cheaply. So it’s amazing to know that Google could reach such a relatively low-priced point with the first entry in this category (which is, of course, an unconfirmed guess for the time being).

Availability can also be an issue, according to the report. See also the global chip shortage and the Google Pixel 5a sold only in the US and Japan. The foldable cover can be officially torn later this year.

Analysis: All phone makers now want foldable

Now that Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and others are pushing out clamshell mobile phones, the product category seems to stay here. Manufacturers are weighing consumer needs for these devices, at least for the next few years.

The first foldable phones on the market (among them Huawei Mate X) were very expensive and not particularly reliable in terms of foldable mechanism and hinges. Over time, prices have fallen, reliability has improved, and new form factors such as clamshell foldable have appeared on the market.

Now we are waiting for two major mobile players to soak their toes in water: Apple and Google. We’ve been hearing about the foldable iPhone for years at this stage, but the latest rumors are heading for launch sometime in 2022 … maybe.

Given Apple’s tendency to wait until innovation is well established and complete before adding it to the iPhone, Google’s foldable handset may arrive first. If Google can sell its products at a reasonable price, it could boost sales of clamshell mobile phones even further.

