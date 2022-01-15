Use technology for sustainability goals





Sustainability is essential for businesses around the world because of its role in improving resource efficiency, improving business resilience, and ensuring a livable future for all stakeholders. According to a recent Aveva-sponsored survey, 9 out of 10 companies expect accelerated sustainability activities next year. Similarly, 90% of respondents feel that digital transformation is the key to enabling the transition to sustainability.

By leveraging technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and predictive analytics, enterprises are already fully unlocking the potential of digital technology across the business spectrum. At the recent Aveva PI World Digital conference, attendees heard directly from speakers several ways that such advanced technology contributed to the 1.5 degrees Celsius path.

From the conference, we’ll share some practical points for companies looking to embrace digital tools for sustainable impact.

Reduced manufacturing downtime

Technological applications such as the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine communication have transformed manufacturing and production plants. In the process, the system is optimized for increased productivity and flexibility, minimized risk, increased profitability and reduced waste. On Batam Island, Indonesia, Aveva has partnered with Schneider Electric to co-develop lean management software for a group of factories manufacturing power and industrial automation products to take performance efficiency to the next level. By putting the data in the hands of the team that runs the facility, real-time performance tracking and digital escalation improve operational efficiency and speed decision making. Downtime has been reduced by 44%. On-time customer deliveries increased by 40% and energy savings increased by 21%. The factory is recognized as one of the most advanced industrial units in the world and was selected by the World Economic Forum for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Cross-border collaboration

Neste is on its way to carbon neutrality by 2035, using digital innovation to drive sustainable results across its business. The primary use of digital technology is the deployment of Aveva’s integrated supply chain solutions in the cloud. Coordinating between businesses was complicated due to multiple sites and over 80 processing units. By using the power of the cloud to analyze and structure information, staff of the world’s largest producers of renewable diesel and jet fuel are used by business-wide teams to make rapid network-wide decisions. You can now rely on the only source of truth you can trust. anywhere. While decision support and production planning are all done in one digital space, production can be optimized automatically. As a result, business yields are improved, waste generation is reduced, and Neste is helping to reach its goals and shape the future of energy.

More efficient product design

An industrial internet connection helps us collect and aggregate operational data from a variety of sources. When this data is returned to the design process, it shows how to design new industrial products to run more efficiently while using less resources. Renewable energy companies are on track to become carbon-neutral by 2025, applying predictive analytics to industrial data from fleets of over 1,000 offshore wind turbines. The resulting feedback reveals innovative directions for future assets. Innovation is a continuous improvement process, and advanced technologies such as AI and big data can drive that process.

Emergency response time

Navalaipur, India’s first greenfield smart city, was designed and built from scratch using the latest and most innovative know-how. Built around Aveva’s Unified Operations Center technology, the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) enables stakeholders to streamline communication, enhance collaboration, and better informed intentions for all stakeholders. You can make decisions quickly. Citizen staff can directly monitor roads and traffic, water, wastewater and electricity usage, social activities, security systems, and government and housing energy consumption. This single glass interface also brings significant benefits to residents by integrating all citizen services into a user-friendly mobile app. The app allows you to pay invoices, connect for new utilities, apply for building permits, and receive 24/7 communication updates. An intelligent governance system minimizes service interruptions and reduces critical response times by an average of 60%. The ICCC became unique over the blockade of the coronavirus and strengthened communication between municipal authorities and the citizens of Navalaipur, while supporting containment measures.

Agile and cost-effective on-demand training

As new tools are deployed throughout the manufacturing floor, more operators need to be trained in more locations around the world. The cloud-based operator training simulator (OTS) provides a scalable, flexible and economical solution to extend training capabilities without spending millions of dollars on business trips while reducing training time for new staff. Oleum, TotalEnergies’ European training center for energy business, integrates Aveva OTS solutions built on Microsoft Azure into enterprise learning management systems to provide a realistic virtual learning program that can introduce new models, users and geographic regions at any time. Provided to employees at a small cost. Today, more than 2,000 operators around the world are trained almost every year, reducing teaching time from months to weeks, minimizing travel costs and environmental impact, and improving safety. , Downtime has been reduced.

As global attention becomes more and more focused on the environment, businesses are required to further contribute to improving the sustainability of all stakeholders. To meet today’s new sustainable operational standards, we need a new way of thinking. As these examples show, digital solutions can provide the intelligence needed for sustainable innovation across the industrial ecosystem.

Lisa Johnston is Aveva’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

