A man who found a picture of a “UFO” hovering in Antarctica while searching Google Maps





Reddit users found a strange white object on a rock in Antarctica’s satellite view and asked other Google Maps fans to help identify it.

Load video

Video not available

Video will play automatically immediately 8 Cancel

Play now

A brief history of UFO sightings

One man suspects that while searching Google Maps, he found solid evidence of a UFO after finding a strange shape floating above Antarctica.

The screen grab in the image shows a white cylindrical object on a rock-like brown background at 74.0322S, 22.4506W along the edge of the snowy country, as reported by Daily Star.

Reddit user @Leesoy posted an image and asked others for their feedback. He saw it because he thought it could be a UFO in flight.

This discovery comes after a series of UFO sightings around the world and growing speculation that aliens are visiting us.

Is this evidence of extraterrestrial life on Earth?

What do you think about the sightings? Let us know in the comments …

Sharing the photo, the user asked, “Ufo or Rock? Google Earth, Antarctica.”

UFO sightings have increased over the past few years and recently witnessed “UFOs” while airmen were guarding nuclear weapons at US air force bases. He added that he saw “shadow people” at a similar facility.

Former USAF nuclear weapons engineer Adrian Reister said he would be stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri between 2003 and 2007 to guard, maintain, and move nuclear weapons.

Mom puzzled by a pink egg in a frying pan-and she warned not to eat it

For more information on the news you care about, go directly to your inbox and sign up for our daily newsletter here.

He said he saw a glowing “orb” floating above the nearby tree limit line before flying while performing the mission.

Adrian, 37, said he wasn’t one of their planes because he knew them all widely, and while training at a similar station, he faced a terrifying 6-foot “shadow person.” I added that. ..

I believe the man found a picture of a UFO in Antarctica (

image:

Getty Images / 500px)

And here in the UK, a man who claimed to have seen a triangular “UFO” with “cloaking ability” on New Year’s Eve was an eerie resemblance to what was made in the UK just a few months ago.

Vaultteam6, a UFO enthusiast, managed to capture a video of a mysterious object flying over Columbus, Ohio. It shows three lights floating in a triangle.

This clip is very similar to a video shot by a British doorbell camera in November by Matt Doughty, 43, who was puzzled by a strange triangular object gliding over his home in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

New sightings shared on Reddit shocked witnesses when the lights suddenly went out-making him think that UFOs have the ability to obscure themselves.

Do you have a story to share? We want to hear about it all. Contact us via [email protected]

read more

Men earn 160 a day by lining up for the rich-so they don’t have to

read more

Police share a snap as a witness complaint-and everyone says the same

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/man-finds-picture-hovering-ufo-25955075 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos