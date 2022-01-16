Google requires Covid testing for people entering US offices. WorldNews





Google has announced that it will require weekly Covid tests for all employees and people entering US offices. A Google spokeswoman said, “We were implementing new temporary health and safety measures for everyone visiting the U.S. site to prevent further spread of COVID-19 during this time of high risk. “.

As the number of incidents in the United States continues to skyrocket, new policies have been implemented. Recently, health officials said that the Omicron variant is so contagious that it infects most people in the United States.

For the convenience of our employees, Google offers free home and face-to-face testing options.

Earlier, Google said it had postponed plans to return to the office globally from January due to a surge in incidents.

Google was also very strict about its vaccination policy. The tech giant told employees that if they didn’t follow the vaccination rules, they would lose their wages and eventually be fired.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials hope that the surge will decline rapidly, even if Omicron sets a new record for new cases, and the U.S. will focus on ensuring that the healthcare system does not collapse as a result of the surge. It states that it should be guessed.

Omicron variants, which carry a large number of significant mutations, have spread rapidly around the world, breaking the record for new daily cases in the United States.

According to the CDC, this variant now accounts for more than 98% of Covid cases in the United States. This is because it replaced the Delta variant in less than a month.

