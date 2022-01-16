



Women’s Tennis at the 12th Georgia Institute of Technology in Columbia, South Carolina ended the season’s opening weekend with a Saturday Carolina kick-off, scoring six wins.

The action began in the morning with the final round of double spray with Wake Forest, the enemy of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Faced with the country’s second doubles team at Anna Brylin and Brooke Killingsworth, Tex Lee and Sharabra served early on in three. The jacket gained momentum and won 6-3 in the next three games.

In a single action, Tech saw a straight set win from Gia Cohen, Lee, Mahak Jain, Ruth Marsh and Sharabura. Cohen won the weekend’s second singles and edged Sabini Harani in Wakeforest 6-2, 6-3. Meanwhile, Lee Seung-yuop played his first weekend singles match on Saturday, No. Defeated 75 Anna Campana with a 6-2, 7-5 straight set.

Freshman Sharabra set a record for intact singles over the weekend and made 6-1 and 6-1 decisions against Maddy Lynch. Mahakujain also defeated Brylin 6-2, 6-1 after seeing his second victory over the weekend. To conclude the singles action, Marsh pocketed his first weekend singles victory and defeated Mia Ahmad 6-1, 6-4.

Georgia Institute of Technology will return to the court and welcome Georgia Southern with a dual match play at the Ken Buyers Tennis Complex on Saturday, January 22nd.First serve is scheduled for 11am

SINGLES No. 85 Carol Lee (GT) def. No.75 Anna Campana (WFU) 6-2, 7-5 No. 58 Cassie Wooten (WFU) def. No.38 Kylie Birchev (GT) 6-1, 6-0 Samantha Martinelli (WFU) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) 6-3, 6-0 Mahak Jain (GT) def. Anna Blighlin (WFU) 6-2, 6-1 Brook Killing Swirth (WFU) def. Monica Dedaji (GT) 6-0, 6-4 Jia Cohen (GT) def. Saby Nihalani (WFU) 6-2, 6-3 Ruth Marsh (GT) def. Mia Ahmad (WFU) 6-1, 6-4 Kate Sharabula (GT) def. Madi Lynch (WFU) 6-1, 6-1

Double Scarolly / Kate Sharabra (GT) def. No.2 Anna Blighlin / Brook Killing Swath (WFU) 6-3 Peaton Pesavent / Sabini Harani (WFU) def. Monica Dedaji / Mahakujain (GT) 6-2 No. 15 Samantha Martinelli / Casey Uten (WFU) def. Ruth Marsh / Ziacoen (GT) 6-3

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. University Athletics by participating in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions and supporting the Support The Swarm Foundation to help Georgia Institute of Technology athletics offset significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19. Helps you compete for the highest level championships in Georgia. An annual athletic scholarship fund that provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes. For more information on Yellow Jackets support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Womens Tennis), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

