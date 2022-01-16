Google Pixel Fold can fight Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a cheaper price





Google’s Pixel Fold was rumored to appear at the end of 2021. It obviously didn’t happen. You may be looking at the second half of 2022 now, but the good news is that it could be a more competitive price than the best price. Folding phones that currently dominate the market. There may also be a formal name.

Those who have “a solid knowledge of Google’s Pixel plan in the past” told 9to5Google that Google’s first attempt at folding is below Samsung’s $ 1,799 bill for the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3. rice field.

That may sound like a wise business, but it’s worth remembering that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 itself is a $ 200 price cut from the previous generation. There were no rumors about the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but this isn’t expected until later this year. Google’s push of first-generation foldable products cheaper than market leaders is pretty aggressive, especially when it comes to sunk costs to bring brand new products to market.

Price aside, the 9to5Google source also provided two other tips.

First, branding: Google seems to be messing with the name “Pixel Notepad”. Branding isn’t bad given the expected book-like form factor that was recently teased in Android 12L beta, but for me the name means. A type of stylus support. The name feels a bit misleading if it doesn’t exist, and if you don’t hear anything that suggests it exists. However, the name “Logbook” was also in conflict and was the most diplomatic method. If possible, I’m glad that one was clearly shelved.

Second, availability is set to reflect the 2020 release of Pixel 4a, according to site sources. With this release, the device was first available in the United States and later expanded to other countries. For the Pixel 4a, this was only a month, but the Pixel Notepad (or Fold or Logbook) can face a more complex process.

Hit that price range

It’s important to take all three of these suggestions with just a little salt (even 9to5Google calls their own reports “rumors”), but let’s assume they’re all correct. Exactly how did Google undercut Samsung in its first attempt?

Some previous rumors could shed some light on this. The first is the rumored chipset. Like the recent Pixel 6, Google’s first foldable is believed to use the company’s homemade Tensor SoC. Given that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are below the major Qualcomm-powered devices, that savings could also apply to future hardware that shares chipsets.

Second, and more unfortunately, the Google Camera app’s code dive suggests that future folds could be like a downgrade of photos from a recent Pixel 6 phone. increase. Google’s latest phones use a 50MP camera, but the Pixel Notepad seems to use the same IXM363 sensor found on everything from the 2018 Pixel 3 to the 2020 Pixel 5.

To be clear, these phones punched beyond their weight in terms of photography, thanks to Google’s best-in-class image processing. And if that means a thinner device (the Pixel 6’s camera hump is a very acquired taste), it’s the correct call on the handset, which is already two phone wide when folded.

These two specs alone may not be enough to break below the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, but they certainly make a good start.

