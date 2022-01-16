Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season with MLK Invitational – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Men’s Tennis began its spring season on Saturday from the first day of the MLK Invitational at the Ken Buyers Tennis Complex.

The day began with doubles action and was the first time Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin hit the court since reaching the ITA Fall Nationals semifinals. McDaniel / Martin played against Colombia’s Kotzen / Hashimoto and won 6-3.

According to McDaniel, there is a lot of pressure to be ranked third in the country. We are still not the third satisfied. We like the pressure that everyone is chasing us, but now it’s solid. We know each other inside and outside the game. I think it’s really hard for others to beat us.

McDaniel continued to play great when he was on the court in a singles match against Jaden Templeman of Colombia. McDaniel dominated the entire match, winning 6-3 and 6-2.

Last week I’ve been providing good service, McDaniel said. I think Saab helped me through this match. Knowing that I would win the service game, I was able to concentrate on the return game.

In a match against a ranked opponent, Keshav Chopra played against Colombia’s No. 87 Hugo Hashimoto. Chopra returned Hashimoto’s first attempt to hit and maintained his momentum on the road to victory 6-3, 6-2.

I came up with who was ranked and who wasn’t. I give a lot of credit to the ranked people, but I’ve done a lot of work during the breaks in the last few weeks. I think it’s as good as these guys, Chopra said.

Chopra also won a 6-4 doubles match with Pablo Schelcher with Pinklestein / Westphal. Pairing played near the net for most of the games they have been working on.

According to Chopra, he has actually worked on this. After serving, make sure the guy on the net needs to find the next ball. So you need to be on the net and ready. It adds a whole new layer of pressure when they see us take over the top of the net.

Cheng Dong was the last winning yellowjacket of the day. His first set was tight to the tiebreaker where Don won 7-2. He continued to dominate until the second set and won 6-1 to win the match.

Tech reopened on Sunday at 2:00 pm on the second day of the MLK Invitational at the Ken Buyers Tennis Complex.

Complete result

single

Cheng Dong (Georgia Institute of Technology) def. Max Westphal (Colombia) 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Institute of Technology) def. Jayden Templeman (Colombia) 6-3, 6-2 No. 12 Alex Kotzen (Colombia) def. No. 9 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. No.87 Hugo Hashimoto (Colombia) 6-3, 6-2 Austin Fan (Colombia) def. Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-1Ishaan Ravichander (Columbia) def. Pablo Shelcher (Georgia Institute of Technology) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

Pablo Schelcher / Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Alex Finkelstein / Max Westphal (Colombia) 6-4 No. 3 Marcus McDaniel / Andres Martin (Georgia Institute of Technology) def. Alex Kotzen / Hugo Hashimoto (Colombia) 6-3 Jayden Templeman / Roko Horvat (Colombia) def. Cheng Dong / Brandon McKinney (Georgia Institute of Technology) 6-4

