Salesforce drives the future of commerce with new innovations and partnerships





Salesforce announced a range of new innovations and partnerships that will drive the future of commerce. This allows enterprises to modernize their systems, develop more flexible digital strategies, and connect with customers wherever they are.

(Photo: Salesforce)

“Today, consumers expect retailers to deliver their products anytime, anywhere, which is transforming the shopping experience,” said Lidiane Jones, EVP and GM of Salesforce Digital Experiences. “By next year, 25% of shopping is expected to go beyond retailers and brands’ websites, apps and physical stores, so companies will have a new channel to offer their customers purchasing options and flexibility. Need to adapt and adopt quickly. ”

These new innovations and partnerships combine the power and flexibility of the Salesforce platform with the vast ecosystem to enable retailers to create a fast-connected, highly personalized shopping experience. Today’s announcement is as follows:

New integration to ensure a future shopping experience with flexible innovation:

With the proliferation of new channels, retailers need to adapt quickly to respond to where and how their customers want to shop. With Salesforce, retailers can build the shopping experience that best fits their customers’ needs and meet their current and future customer expectations. The integrations announced today include:

PayPal at checkout for Salesforce Payments: By adding PayPal to your checkout experience with a simple click-based configuration, brands using Salesforce Payments will have more to reduce checkout friction and increase sales. Options are now available. Salesforce Commerce for B2B Wholesale Retail: Built on Commerce Cloud by ISV partners XCentium, this digital portal for wholesale apparel and fashion companies offers pre-season ordering, intra-season resupply, and between self-service and sales teams. Supports fully automated dialogue. Digital Intelligence provides a personalized marketing and commerce experience.

In a cookie-free world, digital professionals need the intelligence of their entire data to personalize their experiences and optimize their business growth. The new Datorama and Tableau features help companies connect and visualize cross-channel marketing campaign data with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Amazon customer order data for real-time insights and analytics to optimize relationships, ROI, and revenue. Provide.

Alibaba and China Salesforce Social Commerce:

First announced in September and now generally available, the platform supports e-commerce across China-specific channels such as social networks and .CN websites. Alibaba Cloud-hosted Salesforce Social Commerce provides retailers with the tools they need to evolve in the growing Chinese commerce ecosystem and easily integrates with digital commerce systems such as Tableau, DingTalk, retailers ERP, and OMS. I can do it.

Salesforce customers provide a dynamic commerce experience.

“The relationship with Salesforce helped us with our digital transformation strategy. We believe Build-A-Bear is a highly engaged brand that can provide shoppers with a personalized, interactive experience across all channels.” Said Ed Poppe, VP of CRM. Performance marketing with Build-A-Bear. “With Datorama, you can gain actionable insights across all marketing activities and effectively link them to your customers’ purchases on the Commerce Cloud. These two complementary solutions allow your customers. Get digital intelligence to optimize your experience. “

Janstec, Senior Vice President of Global E-Commerce and Digital Marketing at Claires, said: “Following the launch of our new order management system, we will continue to provide a streamlined omni-channel customer experience in line with Claire’s vision with same-day purchases, online pickup, and click-and-collect services using Salesforce. To the expectations of shoppers “

For more information: Learn more about the future of commerce. PayPal in the Salesforce Payments Checkout will be generally available in February 2022. B2B Wholesale Retail’s Salesforce Commerce will be generally available in January 2022. Learn more about SalesforceSocialCommerce. Learn more about Amazon sellers here. The Datorama Connector for Salesforce Order Management System OMS is now generally available. Datorama Connector Amazon Seller Central and Amazon Vendor Central are generally available today. Datorama’s e-commerce data model is currently generally available. The Tableau Connector for Commerce Cloud is currently generally available.

