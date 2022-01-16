Inside the chart North Carolina Men’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





By Andy Demetra | Voice of Yellowjackets

Performance was completely expected, out of nowhere.

Guard Tristan Maxwell played in just one match last season due to a persistent leg injury. Dental problems and the flu delayed the start of his sophomore year. Maxwell, who participated in a Georgia Institute of Technology match against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, played a total of three games and tried three out of ten field goals. Until then, his career consisted of a total floor time of 25 minutes 57 seconds.

However, Maxwell also has a reputation as a volcanic scorer from Charlotte’s North Mecklenburg High School, where he won the North Carolina Player of the Year honor as a senior. He was ranked in the top 20 in North Carolina’s career score. Streak shoots are also flowing in his blood. His dad Vernon has played for the NBA for 13 years and is one of the nine players in league history, scoring over 30 points in the quarter. Tristan wears number 11 in honor of him.

Maxwell has always been a shooter. However, there were few opportunities to show off his scoring ability, such as injuries, conditioning, and backlogs on the backcourt.

It changed in a breathtaking way on Wednesday at Chestnut Hill. Asked to provide a bench spark to the Eagles, Maxwell instead became a full arsonist, scoring 22 points with a 11-7 3-point shot with a Georgiatex 81-76 victory. In doing so, he became the fourth tech player in 13 years making more than seven threes in ACC games.

7 + 3ptrs player.Opponents against ACC Tristan Maxwell 7 Boston College Michael Devoe 7 Miami Lewis Clinch 7 Adam Smith, Florida 8 Pittsburgh Lewis Clinch 9 Miami

After lifting the jacket and winning the first ACC victory that was urgently needed, Charlotte’s natives returned to their home state on Saturday, and Georgia Institute of Technology (7-8, 1-4 ACC) went to North Carolina (11-). 4, 3-1 ACC). Dean Smith Center. The Tar Heels used a hot three-point shoot to pull away from the jacket last month, filling seven of the nine threes in the second half for a 79-62 victory. North Carolina hasn’t played since defeating Virginia last Saturday, in addition to being 8-0 at home.

Again, if Georgia Tech needs to keep pace, this time we’ll find another weapon that no one will be surprised at.

Enjoy the top five notes on my chart as Georgia Institute of Technology continues its roadswing at Chapel Hill (Eastern Standard Time 8:00 pm, Legend Sports Georgia Institute of Technology Sports Network):

At 6-7, Tech’s Khalid Moore and Jordan Usher will be filled with North Carolina post players. (Photo by Keith Swindell)

The Georgia Institute of Technology made a deliberate decision to make it smaller for BC, playing the often-leading lineup with the 6-7 Jordan Asher or the 6-7 Calid Moore. The Eagles countered by feeding the posts on a regular basis. The 7-foot Quintenpost finished with 24 points, 10 points more than the previous career highs, and 6-9 James Carnick added 8 points with a 3-of-4 shot. Both Asher and Moore had to avoid foul troubles in the second half.

The jacket is currently facing North Carolina’s ACC’s most menacing tycoon 6-10, 240 pounds Armando Baco (16.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg). Junior went to Georgia Institute of Technology 15 and 13 last month, and last Saturday he finished with 29 points and 22 rebounds against Virginia. In addition to giving the UNC a duck-in overwhelming presence, Bacot can step out and isolate the defender from his elbows.

Will Georgia Institute of Technology continue to use a smaller lineup to prioritize attack intervals and shooting? If so, can they hold their position when defending with Bacot’s post and avoid unnecessary fouls? (They plagued him with five turnovers last month.) And they can win more of the scramble and 50-50 balls around the basket that led to one against stickback and BC. mosquito? As Josh Pastner says, Georgia Institute of Technology needs to find a way to win the foot battle with Tar Heels. UNC played the last two games without 6-11 Dawson Garcia due to a concussion, but Tar Heels maintained a high standard in the glass and ACC led the rebound margin with a plus 8.6 per game. increase. Boston University was ranked second, but Tech outperformed fourth, despite its small lineup.

*****

The day after Georgia Institute of Technology won Boston, Sports Illustrated posted a cover story on John Starks’ nightmare shooting performance in Round 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals on his website. Front and center of cover photo: Vernon Maxwell challenges one of Starks’ shots.

Tristan has the right to brag to his father in certain areas. He retired a high school jersey before him. North Mecklenberg retired from number 11 at the end of the 2020 senior season. Until last month, Vernon did not retire from his alma mater, Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida. It raises the question: how strict are Buchholtz’s retirement criteria? Perhaps another Buchholtz alum, my football color analyst Sean Bedford, can provide some answers.

*****

The solution to Bacot is not as easy as sending him a flock of double teams. After finishing 263rd in the category last year, all college basketball teams have activated three-point shoots over the Tar Heels, which ranks sixth in the nation with a three-point percentage (40.1).

The jacket felt struck by its resurrection last month when UNC sprayed 10 out of 17 threes. Guards Caleb Love (17 points) and RJ Davis (23 points) have an NBA range and are selfish and savvy around the screen. Ai is Tar Heels’ best downhill driver, like Michael Devaud, the All-ACC guard of the second team before the season. Notable: Georgia Tech has reduced the last four ACC opponents from three to a total of 29%.

Michael Devoe blocked 6 shots in the last two games of Tech and 4 shots at Boston University. (Photo by Keith Swindell)

Michael Devaud apparently inherited the spirit of James Banks while Maxwell lived in the spirit of Dennis Scott on Wednesday. The senior set a new career best with four blocks against Boston University, beating the previous best two he had done twice as a freshman. It continues the unexpected and perhaps overlooked shot-blocking renaissance of the guards.

Michael Devoe ACC block

Past 3 games: 6 Previous 55 games: 13

Dedicated ball handling is more important than Saturday’s shot block. Georgia Institute of Technology has committed 13 turnovers to North Carolina at McCamish. It may not sound like much, but Tar Heels is ranked 350th nationwide in Ken Pom turnover, forcing him to take away just 13.7% of his possessions. The numbers suggested that Tech could take care of basketball against UNC, but the security of the ball didn’t happen last month. The jacket should be careful about dribbling on the half coat. North Carolina has historically been successful in winning baskets in the second transition.

*****

Devo Coleman got out of the slump after a pause on Wednesday and scored 11 points on his second career start.

Boston University: 4-8 FG, 3-6 3pt Previous 3 games: 2-12 FG, 2-93pt

The freshman showed no nervousness in his first career ACC game and poured 13 points against the Tar Heels. Coleman won the Florida Mr. Basketball honor as a senior while playing for his dad Run at West Nassau High School in Callahan, Florida.

37 years ago, Vernon Maxwell won the 1984 Florida Mr. Basketball Award.

*****

Now that you’re ready, I hope you do too. Join us for pre-match coverage starting at 7:30 pm on the Georgia Tech Sports Network at Legends Sports. See you at Chapel Hill.

