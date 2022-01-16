Krafton filed proceedings against Apple, Google and Garena over PUBG “Copy” Free Fire





Battle royale is arguably the most popular genre in the video gaming industry today. Over the past few years, almost every major multiplayer game has a built-in mode in which about 100 players land in the area, clean their weapons, and kill each other. This trend started a few years ago with a rather awkward game called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

He then inspired big names like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, each adding their own spin to the genre. However, PUBG developer Krafton isn’t very happy with some of the games that filed the proceedings: Garena Free Fire. The basic claim in this proceeding is that Galena’s battle royale is too similar to Krafton’s.

Today’s THE GAMER video

Related: PUBG: A game that changed everything, 5 years later

As the Verge discovered, the proceedings stated: “Free Fire and Free Fire Max are unique game opening” airdrop “features protected by Battleground copyright, game structure and play, weapons, armor, unique objects, location combinations and choices, and color schemes. An overall selection of materials, materials and textures. “

The proceedings point out the visual and functional similarities between the two games, mentioning the pre-game lobby area, parachuting the map by plane, the process of getting equipment and mods, and even the famous frying pan. increase.

In addition to asking Garena to “stop using Free Fire and Free Fire Max immediately,” Krafton has asked Apple and Google to remove the game from the store. This large-scale proceeding occurred because neither party responded to Krafton’s request. We also asked YouTube to remove the video featuring the Garena game.

Prior to this proceeding, the developers of these battle royale seemed to exist in harmony, with each content being a slice of pie. Perhaps a recent revelation, along with Krafton’s PUBG, was that Garena Free Fire was one of eight mobile games that earned over $ 1 billion in 2021. The two were the only modern battle royale games on the list, and perhaps Crafton wasn’t very happy that the competition was on the same list as games similar to itself.

Next: Dark Depth is the worst event of Apex Legends

“End Game Immediately”: Transplayer now supports Forza Horizon 5 deadnaming

Forza Horizon 5 addresses by the name of your Microsoft account, but some transplayers produce unexpected results.

Read next

About the author Vaspaan Dastoor (718 articles published)

Vaspaan Dastoor is The Gamer’s news editor. Previously working at IGN India, I’m always trying to give people time for the LOTR Marathon.He can be found at @DastoorVaspaan giving a hot take to a cold reaction

Other works by Vaspaan Dastoor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegamer.com/krafton-lawsuit-apple-google-garena-free-fire-pubg-copy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos