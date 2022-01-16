Bitsn bytes: Learn about Pune startup news





Tech startup Un1Feed raises $ 1 million in pre-seed funding

Tech startup Un1Feed has received a $ 1 million pre-seed funding round led by Silicon Valley-based community-focused venture capital fund Neo. Other investors include Tribe Capital, Great Oaks, Global Asset Capital, Ali Partovi (Serial Entrepreneur and early investor at Airbnb, Facebook, Uber, Dropbox), Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer, and Misfits Market founder. Includes Edward Lando, social media entrepreneur Cory, and more. Collection.

Un1Feed is a platform founded by Hardik Patil of Pune and Ansh Nanda of Delhi that allows users to override and edit social feed algorithms. Un1Feed plans to focus on product development and is currently aiming to hire engineers to speed up the pace.

According to Hardik Patil, Un1Feeds’ mission is to allow Gen Z to fully customize how social feeds are displayed, ranked, and contextualized on existing social networks per day spent on social media. It is to support more than 3 hours more intentionally. Un1Feed leverages new and popular blockchain technology to securely store and process user data. This platform allows users to seamlessly transfer digital social IDs between different apps.

Unfortunately, blockchain / crypto space is still too technical for most of the world. Founder and co-CEO Ansh Nanda can easily enjoy many of the benefits of web3, including the ease with which most users can monetize almost everything they do with Web 2.0 without any technical experience. I want to do it.

ZF India dedicates traffic signal system to traffic police

ZF India is providing a signaling system to the traffic police in Chakan, Pune, as part of Road Safety Week. Located at two important forks in Chakan, these signaling systems help reduce the burden on commuters and traffic police.

HP Square and Endurance Square are bottleneck areas for commuting to and from the Chakan Industrial Zone, requiring traffic observers to manually regulate traffic for up to three hours each night.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Prerna Katte, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Nandkishor Bhosale Patil, Inspector Arvind Pawar, and Macchindra Adling celebrated the dedication ceremony. KV Suresh, President of ZF India, said ZF attaches great importance to the safety of commuters and pedestrians. Part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort is to promote safety, and the loss of man-hours at these two major intersections inside and outside Chakan is an important driving force for this dedication. did.

YNOS Venture Engine Raises $ 350,000

YNOS Venture Engine, a business intelligence and analytics platform for India’s innovation and startup ecosystem, has raised $ 350,000 in seed funding. The funds received will be used to further expand technology investment and enhance ongoing business development activities.

YNOS is Arunjain, Laksh Minarayanan, Sarasnar, Prashanto Prakash, Madampdaki, M. We received seed funding from prominent business leaders in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Sriniva Sarao, Sharinichabra and Professors. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Samit Jain, Praveen Joseph, ZAR Business Partners LLP, Rickson Rodricks, Ajit Thyagarajan, Siddharth Ram Athreya, and Naresh Ranwah.

Professor Thillai Rajan A., Professor of IIT Madras and co-founder of the YNOS Venture Engine, said: The versatility of our smart platform is the right solution to address the challenges faced by early entrepreneurs, as well as investors, institutions, and all stakeholders who want to get involved in the country’s startup economy. Become.

As one of India’s leading incubators with over 240 deep tech startups, we are keenly aware of the challenges faced by early-stage tech entrepreneurs, especially when it comes to increasing investment and finding the right mentors. The services provided by YNOS address some of these key issues, said Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of IITM Incubation Cell.

FPL Technologies Raises $ 75 Million With a $ 750 Million Valuation

Fintech start-up FPL Technologies has raised $ 75 million, led by QED Investors, along with existing investors Janchor Partners, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners and Hummingbird Ventures as part of a Series C funding round. Fresh Equity will be raised with a $ 750 million post-money valuation.

The current funding will take place within 10 months of the company raising $ 35 million in Series B funding. In the latest round of investment, FPL Technologies has totaled approximately $ 125 million since its launch. FPL will take advantage of new capital injections to strengthen consumer value propositions, expand product teams, expand OneCard issuance and aggressively expand its consumer base.

Co-founder and CEO Anurag Sinha said: The growing interest of customers in digital and contactless payments in Japan offers a promising opportunity to introduce mobile-first credit consumer products. Young digitally savvy customers are increasingly looking for simple, seamless, smooth yet sophisticated experiences in their lives. This is exactly what we offer through our products.

Workshop for defense startups

Pune, the Army Regional Technology Node (RTN), has held an online workshop for the startup industry to understand the Army procurement process. The event was attended by more than 275 participants from the defense industry and the Army. This interaction focused on incorporating start-ups into the defense procurement chain, thereby expanding the Army’s equipment acquisition base.

The Lt Gen JS Nain GOC-in-C Southern Command opened a webinar to encourage all industries to relentlessly work towards achieving their indigenous goals. This was followed by a presentation by the Army Design Authority (ADB), which provided an overview of the ADB’s organization and procedures, as well as the RTN by the Chair. Abhishek Jain, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Zeus Numerix, representatives of other industries, SIDM Startup Forum and MICCA also greeted participants.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/pune-news/bitsn-bytes-know-about-startup-news-in-pune-101642243933808.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos