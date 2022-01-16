Innovation Collective provides networking, the path to success | Premium





The Innovation Collective has arrived in Victoria and is well equipped to support new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs with fresh ideas.

The Innovation Collective is designed to help people get their ideas on track and start business ventures. As the leader of the Victorias Innovation Collective Community, Carissa Winters is one of the main ways collectives can foster an environment that facilitates innovation by providing spaces and events where the community can network.

She said the first of many planned events to promote networking opportunities will be held this week.

Another way Information Collective can help businesses and entrepreneurs is to help them build their business and introduce them to investors, says Kenkollwell, Dean of the University of Houston-Victoria Business College.

According to Winters, the Innovation Collective helps people start a business.

She said that many people in the community have great ideas. They just don’t even know how to get started like that.

Networking within the community is a very important aspect of the collective, Winters said.

It was about building connectivity in the community. We know that when it starts to happen, people will come up with ideas and work together. We are committed to making the community better.

Winters said she believes that the networking opportunities offered by the Innovation Collective are important because Victoria does not have the opportunity to meet new people.

Where do you meet the people of Victoria if you don’t go to the same church, if you don’t have children to meet other parents, or if you don’t go to the bar? She asked. Where are you going? What is your occupation?

To solve this problem, Innovation Collective holds regular events and acts as a mixer to meet local business-minded people and potential mentors.

According to Winters, the first of these events was called Fireside Chats, Tuesday night, 102 S. Main St. Scheduled for. The event begins as a mixer with free drinks and then moves on to talk with Diamond Fiberglass owner Don Porr.

According to Winters, the networking aspect of the Innovation Collective involves connecting entrepreneurs with potential mentors like Po. This is a great opportunity for older members of the community who want to build their business and otherwise leave their legacy.

What better heritage really is there to give someone else what you have learned to make their lives better and help them make something? She said.

Working with the Innovation Collective is a kind of step-by-step process, Colwell said.

The first step in the process is the event they hold, he said. This includes not only fireside chats, but also other things such as Coffee & Concepts, a more open idea-sharing event. Coffee & Concepts is a place where many connections are really promoted. People say Im is working on something similar. Or I know something about it so I can help you.

At a further stage, according to Colwell, innovation collectives actually help people shape their businesses. Such support includes developing business plans and introducing entrepreneurs to investors.

Not all businesses involved in innovation collectives will succeed, Colwell said.

Most of these private equity investments fail, he said. If you invest in those 100, you may get one or two that really works. You should expect many of them to fall to the side of the road as they move along the road.

There are success stories, but Colwell said. In particular, one project of a robotic bakery was born in Innovation Collective Coda Lane, Idaho, and was invested by Wal-Mart. Currently, we have products in super stores that sell nationwide.

Like Corder Lane, Victoria is a city with a population of less than 100,000, and Colwell said the ideas from the Victorian people were from a large populated city that could be a technological and economic hub. He said it was just as bright.

He said it was a democratization of such an idea. The concept is that people in the Victoria area have as many great ideas as people in Austin, for example. They just don’t really know what to do with them. What the collective does is guide them along the process.

