Mobile ID, Biometric Cards, Apple Watch Tech and More: This Week’s Top Stories





This week’s roundup of Mobile ID World’s top stories features a variety of topics spanning biometric payment cards, automotive voice assistant technology, wearable tech, and, of course, mobile ID news.

The latter is most prominent, thanks to a couple of popular stories. The biggest one is last week’s news that the Transportation Security Administration is quietly preparing to launch support for Apple’s iPhone-based digital IDs starting next month. Given Apple’s critical role in catalyzing a number of prominent trends, from smartphone-based fingerprint scanning to’face unlock’ systems, its support from the TSA is a big deal, and understandably continued to attract the interest of Mobile ID World readers this week:

TSA Plans Phased Rollout of Mobile ID Support Starting in February

Looking at the rise of the mobile ID concept more broadly, this week brought further news via Yoti. The company announced that it would provide digital ID cards for secondary school students in Auckland, New Zealand, thanks to a new partnership with Auckland transport. cards will enable students to store digital versions of their student IDs on their mobile devices:

Yoti Provides Digital IDs for Auckland Students

As for biometric payment cards, Zwipe got some very welcome attention this week thanks to the Central Bank of Iraq, which offered an official endorsement of the biometric cards specialist. biometric payment cards to Iraq in 2022, ”said the bank’s General Manager, Duha Al Atta:

Iraqs Central Bank Endorses Zwipe for Financial Innovation

Meanwhile, in the world of automotive tech, electric vehicle specialist NIO selected Cerence’s voice interaction technology for use in the infotainment system of its forthcoming ES8 SUV. Drivers will be able to use the voice interface to perform simple commands and to adjust various settings:

NIO Brings Cerences Voice Technology to New Electric SUV

And finally, some news about Apple’s ongoing innovation efforts with respect to its smartwatch devices. Not good news: a new report from a highly regarded industry analyst suggested that the tech giant is still years away from successfully implementing sensors to monitor blood sugar, blood pressure , and body temperature into its Apple Watch wearable devices:

Apple Watch Still Years Away From Glucose, Blood Pressure, and Temperature Monitoring: Report

