COVID-19: What can you find out about bullying during a pandemic by Google search? | UK News





According to anti-bullying charities, after an analysis of Google search data by Sky News reveals a link between school education and online abuse, schools will need to take additional responsibility for tackling cyber-bullying.

Approximately one-fifth of adolescents report being bullied each year, increasing the likelihood that victims will experience physical and mental health problems.

Google’s search data suggests that cyber-bullying fell during the pandemic, despite concerns that the transition to online learning could lead to an explosion of online abuse among students.

Prior to the pandemic, Google’s searches related to the topic “school bullying” followed a consistent pattern. There is a drop in holidays and a significant increase in the anti-bullying week held every November.

During the pandemic, the search level dropped to the intensity seen only during the previous summer vacation. Not surprisingly, school closures are closely linked to a diminished interest in school bullying.

Searches related to the topic “Cyberbullying” followed a similar pattern before the pandemic. It falls in the summer and rises in the fall.

Some were concerned that when a pandemic occurred, school closures and children spending more time online could lead to increased cyberbullying.

However, the search intensity of “cyberbullying” decreased during the pandemic, as well as around “school bullying”.

Does Google Search really tell me about the level of bullying I’m experiencing?

The search intensity of the topic “Bullying at school” does not exactly match the level of bullying that is occurring.

The graph above shows a surge every November during Anti-Bullying Week. This is believed to reflect the increased awareness of the topic from this campaign, rather than increased abuse.

However, despite these fluctuations, Boston University research suggests that search trends may reveal something about the level of bullying that is occurring.

By comparing children’s survey responses on school bullying, researchers showed that Google searches on this topic were also higher in US locations where children reported more bullying.

Children and parents are likely to search more subjects online and experience problems.

A pandemic survey related to school bullying in the United Kingdom showed a nearly 29% reduction compared to the pre-pandemic period. Cyberbullying searches have decreased by 30%.

UK trends are in line with US trends. Both cyberbullying and school bullying seem to have declined because the school was closed or when it was closed during school holidays.

What does this mean to tackle cyberbullying?

Initially, the findings were staggering, said Dr. Andrew Bacher-Hicks, an assistant professor of education at Boston University and the lead author of US research.

But he said search variability shows the opposite relationship between face-to-face school education and cyberbullying.

Lauren Seager-Smith, CEO of Kidscape, a child anti-bullying charity, says the data reflects how direct interactions in the cyber arena drive activity. Day.

“Most online bullying comes from fellow children, not strangers, but adults often consider trolling this issue anonymously.”

Abbey’s story

“When I started junior high school, people only commented on me at first, but the following year, especially during English, it got worse. I was afraid of the class.

It continued to get worse, I was beaten, spit out, and my work was torn in front of me.

By the tenth year it really reached me, and I left school for a while to be taught at home.

Even when I returned to the 11th year, it was taken over from another group.

And the bully took me home online. See screenshots of people talking about me or send something on Snapchat.

It was very exhausting. My life was being bullied.

But after quitting school at the end of the 11th year during the pandemic, those who were bullying me in class didn’t bother me online again. Without face-to-face, I think they wouldn’t have the pressure from their peers to do it.

I’m currently studying health and social care at university and am an anti-bullying ambassador for the charity Bullies Out. “

Understanding the relationship between school and online abuse affects how we approach bullying.

Ms Seager-Smith states that schools are often not involved in cyberbullying. “”

However, it is difficult to draw a firm conclusion on this issue. The National Bullying Helpline reports an increasing number of cyberbullying calls from teens during school holidays. This may suggest that you will receive more calls when the school is not at hand.

Some measures taken during the pandemic may suggest what can be done to help tackle these issues at school.

Dr. Bacher-Hicks said that in the United States, even if schools return, bullying levels do not seem to be fully back to pre-pandemic levels.

He said that the measures taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as reduced contact in the corridors and reduced unsupervised recreational time, “alleviated the spread of illness and alleviated the spread of bullying. I think.

The Data and Forensics Team is a multi-skilled unit dedicated to providing transparent journalism from Sky News. Collect, analyze, and visualize data to tell a data-driven story. It combines traditional reporting skills with advanced analysis of satellite imagery, social media and other open source information. Through multimedia storytelling, we aim to better explain the world while showing how journalism is done.

Why Data Journalism Is Important for Sky News

