The jacket slams the Commodore Challenge – Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





The final day of the Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee ended on Saturday, with Georgia Institute of Technology athletes winning most of the top spots in four events.

One mile for both men and women, tech athletes finished ahead of the curve. In 1mi Women, Nicole Fegans (4: 45.14, 1st), Sarah Copeland (4: 51.49, 3rd), Mary Brady (5: 04.85, 5th), Sophie Voice (5: 05.54,) 6th place) all won the top spot. .. In the men’s 1 mile, Zack Jeger (4: 06.42, 1st), Cole Miller (4: 09.66, 2nd) and Miles Collins (4: 09.84, 4th) continued to win the Quick Tech Mylar in a row. ..

The woman in the yellow jacket went from 2nd to 5th at 3000m. Claire Moritz (9: 39.44, 2nd), Liz Garalza (9: 42.60, 3rd), Abbey Kettle (9: 59.23, 4th), Katie Earwood (10: 04.35, 5th) are all Recorded the top time.

The last event of the jacket dominance was the men’s 800m. Alex Thomas (1: 52.45, 1st), Harrison Fultz (1: 52.79, 2nd), Zack Truit (1: 53.22, 3rd), Chris Cherono (1: 54.31, 4th), Mack. Bradworth (1: 54.53, 5th) secured the top spot in the event.

It was a good weekend for the team at Vanderbild. Nicole broke another school record at 1000 meters. The record for this event was last set in 1987 by Bridget Coster (now Thorn), wife of Kenny Thorn, head tennis coach at Georgia Institute of Technology. Freshman Riley Perlakowski was also under the record of the school that finished second. Then Nicole and Riley came back and won the mile and 800 meter events, respectively.

In the vertical jump, Olivia and Shanti made a great early jump, Shanti was personally the best. Taylor is rounded into shape with two solid second place finishes. And Claire had a great race in setting a big personal vest.

Women’s track head coach Alan Droski said the team is making great strides as many other personal vests have been set.

White and Gold also won several other podiums that day. Olivia Moore first finished in the women’s pole vault with a mark of 4.10m (133.25), Riley Perlakowski took the top spot at 800m (2: 12.81) and John Watkins at 14.72m (14.72m). ) Mark made it to 2nd place in the men’s triple jump. 483.50), Taylor Grimes is second in the women’s 60 hurdles (8.42), Jameson Miller is second in the men’s 400m (49.04), men’s 4×400 team is second (3: 22.63), women’s 4×400 is also 2 It was a place. The top is 3rd (3: 55.73) and John Higgin Bosam finishes 3rd in the men’s 3000m (8: 16.65).

Jacket will resume activity next weekend for the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21-22.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on Yellow Jackets support, please visit atfund.org.

#TogetherWeSwarm

