Google may have mistakenly approved an ad for Targeted Gift Card fraud





Most of us check the gift card balance online (who actually has a receipt showing the remaining amount). This further exacerbates the apparent oversight by Google. Google seems to have mistakenly approved a prominent ad for a fake Target Gift Card Balance Checker aimed at stealing funds.

Reddit users of r / assholedesign found a slip-up when searching for Target Gift Card balances on Google on mobile, and found that the first result was an ad titled Check Gift Card Balance-Target. However, the site does not actually target a site called bristolhirevan. According to the ad description, you can quickly check your gift card balance and offer all van sizes to suit your needs, so how do you get more legal? My colleague Sean Hollister and I found the same fake ad when searching for the exact phrase myself.

Well, the name of the site sounds totally unconvincing, but the actual target site requires you to sign in to check your gift card balance, which is not the case with this fake site, but that The interface certainly looks real. On top of that, only URLs are turned off on web pages. This is due to the fact that there is still a bristolhirevan domain and all the links on the page lead to the actual targeted homepage, even though we promise to link to weekly ads and gifts. registry. If you are really in a hurry (and are careful enough to ignore the van mention), you can accidentally enter your gift card number and security code here and be stolen.

Gift card scams seem to be on the rise. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that victims of gift card fraud lost a total of $ 148 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020 as a whole. As FTC data shows, the target gift card is clearly a fraudster’s card. Last year, people were scammed with a $ 35 million worth of Target gift cards. This is more than double the amount of other gift card brands.

As the FTC points out, gift card scams are often done over the phone, where fraudsters pretend to be employees of companies such as Google and Amazon (or someone from a federal agency) and pay victims. Request. The shape of a gift card. However, these fake balance checker sites are often clearly invisible, even as Google ads.

A 2020 report from Bleeping Computer has focused on sites spoofing Target gift card balance checker pages, and Target is actually one of the most popular sites for scammers to duplicate. It states. Verge contacted Google for comment on how the scam could have slipped through the ad review process and whether it would be removed, but didn’t get an immediate response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/15/22885562/google-search-target-gift-card-scam

