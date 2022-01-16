Ark Invest’s chief researcher presents the company’s five disruptive technology platforms, claiming that despite the disappointment of 2021, Cathie Wood remains in a strong position as “innovation is now on sale.”





Brett Winton, Research Director at Ark Invest, talked about focusing on five disruptive technologies, including AI and blockchain.

ARK Invest

Ark Invest’s flagship fund surged 150% in 2020, but fell 21% last year. Cathie Wood’s company invests in five major disruptive technology themes, including AI and blockchain. Brett Winton, Ark’s research director, told insiders about the company’s long-term investment approach.

Brett Winton is not worried about the disappointing long-term impact of Cathie Wood in 2021.

“If you want to make money within three months, you shouldn’t invest in stocks,” Ark Invest’s research director told insiders in a recent interview. “I am convinced that in the course of a complete business cycle, we are in a very good position and will bring good results to those who are biased towards innovation.”

Wood, CEO of Ark, was a success story of choosing stocks for 2020, with Ark’s Innovation ETF (ARKK) returning 150%. However, asset managers’ flagship funds fell 21% last year, despite a 27% rise in the S & P 500.

Last month, Wood admitted that Ark might have to do a little “soul quest.”

She told Bloomberg on December 9th. “The market is highly valued and our strategy is down. This is unprecedented.

But Winton told insiders that he believes that the rotation from last year’s growth to value stocks will benefit Ark over the next five years.

“We’re always looking six months ahead because we’re process-oriented, not results-oriented,” he said. “We are not going to suddenly change our position in 2022 because the time frame is too short in terms of what we think about the market.”

“From a commercial point of view, this is actually the best place for us to get involved,” he added. “Innovation is on sale now.”

We talked to Winton about the five major disruptive technology themes that Ark is investing in. He predicted that the total value of these industries would surge from $ 11 trillion to over $ 200 trillion by 2030.

“Future historians look back at this moment and can’t believe that all five of these technologies have surged in the same business cycle,” Winton said.

Cathie Wood’s flagship fund fell 21% last year after gaining 150% in 2020.

Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

Disruptive technology investment

Winton has been working with Wood for less than 15 years and followed her from Alliance Bernstein to Ark in late 2013. Since then, we have focused on investing in five disruptive technology themes: AI, robotics, energy storage, genomic technology, and blockchain.

According to Winton, all five sectors are currently benefiting from lower costs. He said these technologies would beat most skeptics and would be widely adopted in the next decade.

“Lower costs don’t change performance in three to six months, which is why we always have a long-term view,” Winton told insiders. “We are always targeting techno pessimists in our research, which is why it is publicly available.”

Ark predicts that the total value of the artificial intelligence sector will grow to $ 80 trillion by 2030. Winton told insiders that these technologies will be implemented in a variety of industries to increase the productivity of white-collar and blue-collar workers.

“People think of AI as artificial intelligence, but it’s almost better to think of AI as extended intelligence,” he said. “These tools turn the average knowledge worker into a superhuman. Some software increases productivity by a factor of 1-2.”

According to Winton, there is a great deal of overlap between the AI, robotics, and energy storage sectors. He used the development of Tesla’s Robotaxi as an example.

“There is a convergence between all five technologies, and they are more likely to overlap and amplify,” he told Insider.

“Look at Tesla’s Robotaxi. These are robots made possible by AI technology, but they are being developed with the rise of electric vehicles,” Winton added. “What we really find interesting is the convergence between various disruptive technologies.”

Genome sequencing technology is another sector that benefits from long-term cost savings. Ark estimates that over the last three decades, the cost of a single procedure has dropped from nearly $ 3 billion to less than $ 1,000.

“There are academic studies suggesting that these technologies could reduce cancer mortality by 25%, and we believe it will help the market reach $ 100 billion,” Winton said. I did. “The impact on human health is very profound.”

Ark’s Genome Revolution ETF (ARKG) is investing in this sector. Its top holdings include Teladoc (TDOC), Exact Sciences (EXAS), and Pacific Biosciences (PACB).

Finally, Ark is investing in blockchain technology, including individual cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Winton has adopted decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 as two notable trends in 2022.

“There are huge market opportunities for these protocols,” he told insiders. “We believe that crypto assets are worth $ 40 trillion by 2030.”

Bitcoin accounts for half of the sector’s total value, with a market capitalization of $ 20 trillion, and Wood publicly predicts that its price will skyrocket to $ 500,000 within the next five years, according to Ark.

“The discovery of Bitcoin in 2009 catalyzed everything else, including DeFi and Web3,” Winton said. “There are big fluctuations in the crypto space, but it is clear that Bitcoin is impeccable in terms of its position.”

