Google changes Nest Hub’s white noise sound and users aren’t happy





Google Nest Hub and Google Assistant Smart Display are used to play white noise to help people sleep better.

But earlier this week, a tech giant changed the sound around white noise, which caused a lot of user backlash.

Google changes Nest Hub white noise sound

The report on the new sound was first posted on Wednesday, January 12th. According to 9to5Google, an updated white noise sound was released to all users on Saturday, January 15th.

Many users now complain that the new white noise is quieter and muffed. I also noticed a noise loop every 10 minutes instead of the original hourly loop.

If not disabled by the sleep timer, ambient sounds can last for 12 hours. The second generation Google Nest Hub has a great auto-off feature that automatically turns off ambient sounds when the user falls asleep.

Also read: Google NestHub displaying air quality index-indicating dangerous levels during wildfire season

After the change, over 100 complaints have been posted to Google Nest Community and Reddit.

One user uploaded the original version of the noise to Google Drive, and some users optionally requested that the file be uploaded to YouTube Music.

Some users want to get the original audio back as an option provided by Google and make it accessible with the Google Assistant. Users can leave feedback on changes in the Google Home app or Google Home web pages.

Google offers 13 types of ambient noise, and users choose the noise that suits them best. Google has relaxing sounds, forest sounds, nature sounds, country night sounds, sea sounds, water sounds, rain sounds, running water sounds, river sounds, murmuring streams, thunderstorms. There are sounds, vibrating fan sounds, fireplace sounds, and white noise.

Google Meet on Nest Hub

Besides changing the white noise sound, Google has also made some changes to the Nest Hub screen for Google Meet users, according to Engadget.

Google Workspace was updated in 2021 to finally reveal companion mode for Nest Hub and other Google Meet hardware.

Companion mode adds a second screen to Google Meet to support changes to your hybrid work environment. It also gives users who make calls from the shared space easy access to various Google Meet controls.

Previously, employees who called from a conference room usually had to wait in turn for control if they wanted to do something simple.

As a result, employees who work remotely and are called into a meeting using a computer or phone are usually more active and visible at the meeting than their office colleagues who are attending a traditional meeting room setup. It came to be.

However, with the addition of companion mode, employees will have immediate access to Google Meet features via other hardware such as NestHub and Lenovo Tap while attending meetings.

Nest Hub may not be common in today’s meetings, but the new mode adapts to the work arrangements triggered by the pandemic, helping tech giants push more devices to the enterprise. There is a possibility.

To join a meeting using companion mode, you can enable the setting from the Google Meet Green Room or use the URL: g.co/companion.

Among the updates Google has added to Nest Hub are 10 games added in 2020 and additional apps released on Google Nest Hub last year.

Related article: Google Fuchsia OS finally runs on first-generation Nest hub-is it a replacement for Android?

