Kansas State University concludes 19th place Texas Tech with 62-51 wins





Manhattan, Kansas (AP) Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith scored a key 3 pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State defeated 19th-placed Texas Tech 62-51 on Saturday for four consecutive games. I enjoyed it. ..

Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGill scored 10 with Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12). Wildcats failed to maintain a second half lead in each of the previous four games. They did it earlier this week against the Texas Tech team, who handed the first defeat of the season to No. 1 Baylor.

Kansas State Assistant Coach Chris Lowery, who spoke after the match because Bruce Weber lost his voice, said they were taking an approach that wasn’t today. We are consistently discussing with them why good practices do not lead to victory. Today we challenged them to finish.

Ready to play, but not ready to finish. Today it was different.

Bryson Williams scored 20 points, leading the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2), who had played their fourth match in eight days. The Red Raiders defeated 9th Kansas last Saturday, knocked off Baylor on Tuesday, and dismantled Oklahoma on Thursday.

However, Texas Tech seemed to run out of steam against K-State, shooting 39.6% from the field. Terence Shannon Jr.’s 4:54 jumper won the Red Raiders within 50-49, but didn’t make another shot from the field.

So everyone was definitely tired, Williams said. We played a lot of games with short stretches.

But this is a team that isn’t looking for excuses. We just come out and know that every time we go to the floor we become a dogfight. This is the Big 12, the best conference in America. So anyone we step into the floor with knows that we have to bring it.

The remaining 1:06 Smith 3 pointers were 58-51, essentially clearing up the game.

According to Smith, we were good enough to win, but we escaped somewhat. This was really good as they are the top 25 teams. Hopefully this will help gain momentum.

McGill added that tonight was a step in the right direction.

Texas Tech led two points in half-time, extending the lead to 31-26 early in the second half, but K-State quickly returned. Neither team led more than 5 points until the Selton Miguels layup led Wildcats 55-49, leaving 2:32.

Shannon led the Red Raiders with 14.3 points per game, but hadn’t played since December 14th due to a back injury. His late jumper was his only basket on Saturday.

Not many people witnessed the game. Due to the temperatures of the 20s and overnight snowfall, the arena was about one-third full.

Take away

Texas Tech: It was hard to play four games in eight days with the Big 12. The Red Raiders suffered from their energy, especially in the second half of the second half.

Kansas State University: Wildcats not only maintained a slow lead in the end, but also ended the game with a 7-0 run.

next

Texas Tech: Hosts the 15th Iowa State University on Tuesday.

Kansas: Tuesday 21st Texas.

___

Other Associated Press Basketball: https: //apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/ AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022. all rights reserved. This website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/sports-news/2022/01/kansas-state-closes-out-no-19-texas-tech-late-for-62-51-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos