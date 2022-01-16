Google CEO of Facebook Approves Illegal Advertising Transactions





According to BuzzFeed, Google and Facebook CEOs Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg have approved secret and illegal advertising transactions, respectively. As a result, Facebook was given “information, speed, and other benefits” during the auction of Google-run advertising space. Yesterday, an unedited court document revealed the involvement of the two CEOs in the transaction. The document comes from complaints from Texas and other states in December 2020 accusing Google of committing “false, deceptive, or misleading acts” while making purchases. Thing. And-Sell a digital advertising auction system. Complaints indicate that Google partnered with Facebook in 2018 and called it “Jedi Blue,” the name used to riff the Star Wars movie series.

Google and Facebook CEOs allegedly involved in illegal advertising transactions

Facebook has made Google uneasy by promoting a method called “header bidding,” which was a threat to Google. In “header bidding,” publishers offer inventory to multiple ad exchanges before calling the ad server. By increasing the demand for limited inventory, publishers make more money.

Facebook and Google have signed the company’s highest level green-lighted advertising deal

According to a complaint released on Friday, “If Facebook enters the market and supports header bidding, Google understands the seriousness of the threat to that position. To spread this threat, Google told Facebook. The deal was at the highest level of both companies, and the complaint stated that “Google CEO Sundar Pichai also personally approved the terms of the deal.”

The complaint also revealed that Facebook CEO Zuckerberg wanted to meet with its COO Sheryl Sandberg before making a decision. The employee’s name was edited in the court document, but the title was not.

Facebook says the deal with Google didn’t give them any advantage

Both Google and Facebook are under pressure to use anti-competitive methods.Google says the proceedings aren’t accurate, and company spokesman Peter Schottenfels said, “Every year, we sign hundreds of contracts that don’t require CEO approval. This is no exception. It was. Contrary to AG Paxton’s claim, this fact was that the agreement was never a secret. It was well published and it simply enables FAN. [Facebook Audience Network] And like any other 25+ partners, it’s an advertiser on behalf of participating in open bidding. “

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed that the deal between the two tech giants didn’t require Facebook to enjoy certain benefits not given to other companies. “Metas’ non-exclusive bidding agreement with Google, and similar agreements with other bidding platforms, helped intensify the competition for advertising,” said Stephen Peters, a spokeswoman for Meta. “These business relationships allow Meta to offer more value to advertisers while rewarding publishers for better results for everyone.”

As you can imagine, Google will ask the judge to throw the case. Both Google and Facebook have been criticized by lawmakers for antitrust issues. Concerns that a bill was passed by Congress last summer, and companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple may be using their advantages in businesses such as online shopping, search, and entertainment to break the competition. is doing.

In addition, Congress is concerned that these companies are making acquisitions that should not have been approved by antitrust regulators. As a result, Washington, DC was asked to force the tech giant into smaller companies.

Last year, application fees charged for transactions above $ 1 billion increased, while the same fees charged for transactions below $ 500,000 decreased. The idea is to give tech giants an incentive to buy small businesses instead of big ones. In addition, higher rates are expected to generate $ 135 million for antitrust law enforcement agencies in the first year.

