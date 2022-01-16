Business is booming: Married couple education and engineering startup Boom Learning takes off during a pandemic





Mary and Eric Oemig, a marital team behind the educational technology startup Boom Learning. (Boom learning photo)

The last few years have been a difficult path for education as schools, teachers, students and parents all have overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has created.

Kirkland, Washington-based boom learning predates coronavirus and remote learning, and while startup digital tools aren’t remote-specific, boom card usage has increased significantly since 2020.

The couple’s team, Eric and Mary Oemig, started boom learning in 2015, but the desire to do something centered around education and educational technology began much earlier.

Both of our parents were educators. According to Eric Emig, we both thought we should be educators, but sometimes economics doesn’t work for teachers. So we took a detour.

Eric Oemig is a former Washington State Senator who represented District 45 from 2007 to 2011. While in his Senate, he was Vice-Chairman of the Board of Education, a Quality Education Council, and passed the State Education Reform in 2009. .. Before entering the Senate, he spent nine years at Microsoft.

Mary Oemig attended the University of Idaho, became a teacher, and has a half-master’s degree in education, but changed courses at the University of California, Berkeley to study law, become a lawyer, and eventually landed at Microsoft. did.

Boom Card iOS app screenshot. (Image of App Store)

When her husband headed to Olympia, Washington to serve in the Senate, Mary Oemig subsequently started running an educational co-operative. There she got a better understanding of how to improve the classroom environment.

Go home and say, “There is no tool for individual learning.” It’s very frustrating, “said Mary Oemig. There was no technology to remove the burden of self-scoring.

She knew what she needed from an educational theory and design perspective, but she didn’t have the skills to build it. So she complained to her husband.

And Eric was an engineer, Mary Oemig said.

The couple first stabbed the app in Mathtopia, an award-winning game designed to speak math facts fluently.

Boom Learning was launched a few years later as a platform and marketplace for teachers. Boom does not create content, but teachers do. The technology built by Oemigs encourages children, time them, records what they are working on, and reports to teachers.

At the base level, Boom eliminates the need for printed assignments and packet scoring. With the boom card in companysiOS or a web-based app, students can quickly get information about whether they understand the activity. Oemigs is Nearpod and Kahoot! Mention services such as. Same as with similar educational technology products.

Featured deck in the boom card store. (Boom card screen grab)

Boom Learning, which has been boot-strapped for a long time, is making money through a variety of subscription services. We offer a free boom card starter plan for families with 5 or less children.

The company took its free approach to another level in March 2020, when the pandemic began.

Oemig lives less than a mile from Kirkland’s Life Care Center, a nursing home that was the epicenter of the early coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Mary Oemig can see the isolated fire department from the window on the first day of her health. crisis.

We’re seeing a pandemic happening here and this will be really big. Mary Oemig said. She told her husband that she wanted to offer all boom memberships for free until the end of the school year.

I think there was something magical about being free for the teacher [who said]My world is on fire, I’m surprised, I’m in distance education and I have this tool here, “said Eric Emig.

By the end of 2020, Boom Learnings revenue had increased 32-fold, and by the end of the year the company had grown from Oemigs alone to a team of nearly 20 people.

With the proliferation of Omicron COVID variants in Washington and across the country since last month, Boom has once again announced another free offer. This was extended until the end of February as some schools face the possibility of returning to distance learning.

Eric Emig recalled looking back 10 years ago when he left the Senate and thinking about what to do after politics. He really cares about his children and his education.

Mary sat down with me and said, “Think about how you want to influence. What can we do?”

Boom Learning is currently available in the store with nearly 500,000 lessons and activities. In seven years, they have reached about 10 million students and 1.5 million teachers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2022/business-is-booming-husband-and-wife-ed-tech-startup-boom-learning-takes-off-during-pandemic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos