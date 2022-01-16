Benefits of failure in goal setting





Failure is usually something people avoid. It is painful, can limit your career and discourage you. But failure can also bring great benefits. Contrary to common belief, finding a way to accept failure may help you reach your goals (or New Year’s resolutions) more effectively.

Failure has many benefits, from learning and building new relationships to developing motivation and self-confidence. And there are some specific ways you can rely on experience — how to practice failure to achieve success.

Failure is essential to success

In reality, failure is part of success. And if you never fail, you’re probably not working hard enough or you’re fooling yourself. Failure means you’ve reached a new goal and you can hone your approach for the next shot. Failure means that you have had the opportunity to learn about the skills and abilities you need to develop. And failing means that you have shown a commitment to something that is important to you.

In fact, if you rarely fail, you can be discouraged. According to a study at the University of Arizona, there is an optimal failure rate. If you fail with a 15% chance, your learning will be strengthened, you will continue to try and error, and you will be motivated. Here, the Goldilocks factor is at work. This is a “just right” amount of failure. If you always fail or you always succeed, you tend to lose motivation. But if your desires are within reach, but there is a potential for loss and you need to stretch (85/15 rule), you will stay there and reach achievement.

In addition, failure can increase your chances of success. A study by Northwestern University found evidence of a causal link between failure and success. In the 1,184 situation sample, if you try again after failing to get a grant in the first attempt, you are much more likely to succeed in the next attempt.

Start with a clear goal

As I explained, it is useful to accept failure to stay motivated and increase your chances of reaching your aspirations, but the goal is still to succeed. There are subtle but important differences in the way we think about what we are pursuing. Especially in competitions, it is better to set goals to win than to set goals to avoid failure.

A study at Pennsylvania State University found that when people failed in situations where they wanted to “not lose” rather than win, they became emotionally worse and struggled to stay motivated. Try not only to keep up with your colleagues, but also to win the promotion.

How to accept failure

There are several evidence-based ways to make failed friends and enjoy their benefits.

Let go of the fear. Recall that failure is part of your life and make sure that failure means trying something that is important to you. According to a study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology, when people were afraid to fail, they tended to adopt restricted or too easy goals to protect their ego. They were also more likely to cheat and robbed them of feedback and learning. On the other hand, when I was not afraid of failure, I focused on my own interests and pursued goals that contributed to growth and development. Also, you are more likely to use effective strategies to succeed. Focus on learning. If you never fail, you haven’t had the opportunity to learn so deeply because you succeeded, tapped your back, and kept moving. But failure can be a great source of information to learn about the situation, yourself, and your team. According to a University of Colorado study, they learned more from their failures when the organization was defeated. Losing customers or failing to bring a new product to market first can result in a reassessment of processes, systems and approaches. All of these have the potential to contribute to future success. If your team can’t win your customer’s business, consider whether you can learn more about the markets that will help you succeed next time. Or, if you can’t get a job, evaluate how you can improve your performance in the interview process. Learning is one of the biggest benefits of failure. Therefore, devoting yourself to failure is basically using the loss in the insights you can provide for your next victory. I feel the pain. It is a myth that you do not feel the pain of loss or failure. In fact, according to a Ohio State University study, focusing on emotions after people’s loss is likely to be better next time. In many cases, people tend to rationalize defeat and handle it cognitively. Tell yourself that loss is not a problem, or that it is out of your control. These are efforts to protect their ego. But when people focused on how bad the failure felt, they were more likely to be motivated and figure out how to make it better next time. Therefore, rather than avoiding negative performance evaluation puncture wounds or ignoring the pain of losing a job, how it feels and how you can learn and improve for the next time. Think about it. Be positive. You can also take advantage of failure by managing your thinking process. Studies at the University of Kent show that when people deny failure, move away from the situation, or escape in a negative way, they are off course from happiness and satisfaction. Instead, when trying to look at failure more positively (for example, based on what can be removed as lessons learned), when accepting it, or when using humor, these strategies provide happiness and motivation. It tended to help maintain. .. Therefore, if you make a mistake, remember everything you can learn from your experience. This positive view of failure contributes to the ability to succeed next time.

You don’t have to idealize or pursue failure, but if you work hard and strive for the next great thing, you’ll probably experience it. Accept failure and be devoted to experience. These answers will help you constantly improve and pave the way for a wonderful year in which you reach your goals and achieve your resolutions.

Tracy Brower, PhD is a sociologist focused on the well-being and fulfillment of work and life. She works for Steelcase and is the author of two books, The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Life to Work.

